MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Welcomes PM Modi’s Move-- Vande Mataram To Be Sung Before National Anthem In MP -- VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Thursday, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to sing Vande Mataram before the National Anthem – Jan Gan Man, at government offices, official functions and schools.

He said the practice gives an opportunity to the Indians to remember the martyrs and bring the entire nation together, therefore, he implemented the order to Madhya Pradesh with immediate effect.

He also spoke to the media regarding the matter and said, “Priya Madhya Pradesh evam deshvasiyon, yashasvi Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi ji ke netritva mein Grih Mantralaya dwara Rashtragan ‘Jan Gan Man’ ke pehle ‘Vande Mataram’ ke chhah chhandon ka sasamman gayan ka nirnay liya gaya hai…(Dear residents of Madhya Pradesh and the nation, under the leadership of the esteemed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to officially sing all 6 stanzas of the ‘Vande Mataram’ before the National Anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana” with due respect.”

He added, “I not only approve of the decision by the Home Ministry, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, to sing 6 verses of Vande Mataram before Jana Gana Mana, but I also feel joy that this decision by our Prime Minister will bring the entire nation together with us to remember all those immortal martyrs who sacrificed their lives for Vande Mataram before independence. We are fortunate that the Prime Minister has decided to sing the entire Vande Mataram. The Central Government also supports this decision, and we will implement it immediately in our state.”

Must stand during Vande Mataram

Notably, the Union Home Ministry stated in new rules issued on Wednesday morning that ‘Vande Mataram,’ the national song, had to be played before the national anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana,’ at all government events and in all schools.

The rules also required everyone to stand when ‘Vande Mataram’ was played.