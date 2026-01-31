'TMC Opposing Vande Mataram For Infiltrator Vote Bank’: HM Amit Shah Slams Mamata Banerjee In Bagdogra - VIDEO

Amit Shah | ANI

Bagdogra: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her and the party of opposing Vande Mataram to appease an ‘infiltrator vote bank’.

Addressing a karyakarta Sammelan in West Bengal’s Bagdogra, he said, ‘…It is unfortunate that when Vande Mataram was discussed in Parliament, these Trinamool Congress people were opposing it. I asked one of their MPs why they were opposing Vande Mataram. Bankim Chandra was from Bengal. He said that our vote bank of infiltrators is offended by Vande Mataram, and that is why we are opposing it."

“Hitting out at Chief Minister Banerjee, he said, ‘Shame on you, Mamata, you are opposing Vande Mataram for the sake of vote bank politics. The people of Bengal will not forgive you. The people of Bengal will give you a fitting reply for this in the 2026 elections."

HM Shah also slammed the TMC government over the devastating fire at the Anandapur warehouses near Kolkata, calling it a result of ‘corruption’ and demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. Shah made the statement while speaking at the BJP Karyakarta Sammelan in North 24 Parganas.