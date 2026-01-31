'India Won’t Become Hindu Rashtra By Abusing Muslims': Bageshwar Baba's BIG Call To End Casteism | VIDEO

X/@ANI

Bageshwar Dham Peethadheesh Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has said that India will not become a Hindu nation by abusing Muslims, urging that that Hindus must first address their own internal shortcomings, particularly caste divisions.

While addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, Shastri urged Hindus to focus on unity and self-reform rather than hostility toward other communities.

“Hindus should note one thing. India will not become a Hindu nation by abusing Muslims,” Shastri said. “Hindus will have to correct their own shortcomings; only then will India become a Hindu nation.”

He further appealed for an end to casteism, saying, “Let us bid farewell to casteism, and let all of us Hindus unite.”

Shastri’s remarks come amid ongoing debates around caste-based politics and communal discourse in India. Scholars and social observers have long argued that internal fragmentation within communities, particularly along caste lines, poses a greater challenge to social cohesion than external religious conflicts.