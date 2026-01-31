 'India Won’t Become Hindu Rashtra By Abusing Muslims': Bageshwar Baba's BIG Call To End Casteism | VIDEO
Bageshwar Dham Peethadheesh Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said India will not become a Hindu nation by abusing Muslims, urging Hindus to focus on self-correction and unity instead. In a viral video, he called for an end to casteism, saying internal divisions weaken Hindu society more than external conflicts. His remarks have drawn mixed reactions on social media.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
X/@ANI

Bageshwar Dham Peethadheesh Shri Dhirendra Krishna Shastri has said that India will not become a Hindu nation by abusing Muslims, urging that that Hindus must first address their own internal shortcomings, particularly caste divisions.

While addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, Shastri urged Hindus to focus on unity and self-reform rather than hostility toward other communities.

“Hindus should note one thing. India will not become a Hindu nation by abusing Muslims,” Shastri said. “Hindus will have to correct their own shortcomings; only then will India become a Hindu nation.”

He further appealed for an end to casteism, saying, “Let us bid farewell to casteism, and let all of us Hindus unite.”

article-image

Shastri’s remarks come amid ongoing debates around caste-based politics and communal discourse in India. Scholars and social observers have long argued that internal fragmentation within communities, particularly along caste lines, poses a greater challenge to social cohesion than external religious conflicts.

