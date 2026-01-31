 Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Disrupting Voter List Hearing In West Bengal; BJP Slams The Act
A video showing Trinamool Congress block president Sanjog Ghosh allegedly threatening an electoral officer during a hearing on voters’ list revision in Hooghly, West Bengal, went viral. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari accused TMC of deliberately disrupting the Special Intensive Revision exercise to protect fake voters ahead of Assembly elections.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Disrupting Voter List Hearing In West Bengal; BJP Slams The Act | X @SuvenduWB

Kolkata: A video purportedly showing a Trinamool Congress block president disrupting a hearing on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list as part of the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls in West Bengal has gone viral on social media.

The incident is said to have occurred in Pandua in the Hooghly district of the state.

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday shared the video on his social media handles on X and Facebook. In the clip, Trinamool Congress’s Pandua block president Sanjog Ghosh is seen and heard allegedly threatening the electoral officer in charge of the hearing centre.

IANS could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Disrupting Voter List Hearing In West Bengal; BJP Slams The Act
Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Disrupting Voter List Hearing In West Bengal; BJP Slams The Act
Sharing the clip, the Leader of the Opposition alleged that the ruling party was deliberately attempting to derail the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

“The Trinamool Congress seems determined to disrupt the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise in West Bengal. This is because the ruling party knows very well that a voters’ list with only genuine voters is enough to make them panic. Leaders of the ruling party at all levels are aware of this and are therefore trying to disrupt the exercise at any cost,” he said.

He further claimed that the Pandua block president was not only threatening the electoral officer but also instigating local residents to disrupt the hearing process.

“The Trinamool Congress’s nefarious attempts will never succeed. Trinamool Congress leaders are in complete panic mode because fake voters, dead voters, Bangladeshi voters and Rohingya voters will ultimately be removed from the voters’ list. The Assembly elections in West Bengal will be conducted with a clear and transparent voters’ list. The Trinamool Congress will not return to power this time,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

Since the beginning of the hearings on claims and objections to the draft voters’ list in the state, there have been several reports of disruptions at hearing centres, allegedly by Trinamool Congress activists.

In many cases, such incidents were reportedly led by local legislators of the ruling party.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Disrupting Voter List Hearing In West Bengal; BJP Slams The Act
Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Disrupting Voter List Hearing In West Bengal; BJP Slams The Act
