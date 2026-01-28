'Itni Neech Baatein...': Kangana Ranaut Criticises Mamata Banerjee For Her Remarks On Ajit Pawar's Death In Plane Crash - VIDEO

BJP MP and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her remarks following the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tragic plane crash in Baramati on Wednesday. Kangana said that such comments were inappropriate at a time when the country is mourning a major tragedy.

Reacting to Banerjee’s statement, Kangana said, “We are all in mourning after such a major tragedy, and making such remarks at a time like this is not appropriate.”

Expressing her disapproval, she added, “Iss samay par itni neech baatein karna… unko thoda sanyam apnana chahiye,” urging the West Bengal CM to exercise restraint.

Delhi: On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s statement regarding Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "We are all in mourning after such a major tragedy, and making such remarks at a time like this is not appropriate" pic.twitter.com/ACycF2IqCu — IANS (@ians_india) January 28, 2026

What did Mamata Banerjee say?

Mamata Banerjee, while reacting to the crash in a video statement, said she was “shocked” by the incident and raised concerns about the safety of political leaders in the country. “There is no safety or security left, not even for political leaders. We don’t know the fate of the opposition,” she said.

The West Bengal CM also referred to recent political developments, claiming she had come across social media reports suggesting that Ajit Pawar was considering exiting the BJP-led alliance. Calling the crash “deeply unfortunate,” Banerjee demanded that the investigation be conducted under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

VIDEO | Kolkata: On Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s demise in a plane crash, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) said,



“I am deeply shocked to hear the news of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s death in a plane crash this morning. Even political… pic.twitter.com/NZjWPBrNgH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 28, 2026

“The investigation should not be handed to agencies because, according to me, they are all sold. Supreme Court monitoring is the only trust left for the people,” she said, stressing the need for transparency.

Ajit Pawar's death

The plane crash occurred while the aircraft was attempting to land in the Baramati area of Pune district. Initial reports suggested that all five occupants on board had sustained serious injuries. However, it was later confirmed that there were no survivors.

According to an occurrence report, the aircraft involved was a Learjet 45, bearing registration number VT-SSK, operated by VSR. Preliminary information revealed that five people were on board, including the pilot-in-command, a first officer, and three passengers. Pawar was reportedly travelling with his personal security officer and an attendant.

The aircraft reportedly crashed into an open field near Baramati airport during its landing attempt. Videos from the crash site have since surfaced on social media, showing the severely damaged aircraft engulfed in flames as emergency responders rushed to the spot.