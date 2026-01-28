 Ajit Pawar Death: Riteish Deshmukh, Smriti Irani And Other Celebrities Mourn Maharashtra's Deputy CM's Demise
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, passed away on Wednesday. Many celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Smriti Irani, Madhur Bhandarkar, and others took to social media to mourn his demise.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, January 28, 2026, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar / Riteish Deshmukh / Smriti Irani | Instagram

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, passed away on Wednesday. He was travelling in a plane which crashed in Baramati. His demise has shocked one and all, and many celebrities like Riteish Deshmukh, Smriti Irani, Madhur Bhandarkar, and others took to social media to mourn his demise.

Riteish tweeted, "Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident. One of Maharashtra’s most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel. He never minced his words, his wit was unmatched, and he was deeply loved across the state."

"His untimely demise leaves behind a huge loss and an irreplaceable void. I have had the pleasure of interacting with him numerous times, will always remember for the kindness he showered upon me. My deepest condolences to the Pawar family, his loved ones, and millions of supporters," the actor furhter wrote.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress and politician Smriti Irani tweeted, "Shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of Shri Ajit Pawar Ji in the tragic aircraft crash. His service to the people and years of political stewardship will be remembered with respect. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Om Shanti (sic)."

Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and actor Pawan Kalyan wrote on X (Twitter), "Deeply shocked by the tragic news of the passing of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, President of @mahancpspeaks , and an NDA alliance leader, Sri Ajit Dada Pawar ji @AjitPawarSpeaks , in a devastating plane crash today. His dedicated public service and immense contributions towards the welfare and development of the people of Maharashtra will always be remembered, and his enduring commitment to the people will continue to be held with respect."

He further wrote, "I express my profound condolences on his passing and extend my deepest sympathies to his family members, admirers, and party cadre during this moment of immense grief."

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar posted on X (Twitter), "Deeply shocked and saddened by the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar ji . A towering figure in state politics, his loss is irreparable. Thoughts are with Sunetra ji , Parth, Jay, & the entire Pawar family members during this incredibly difficult time. Strength to them. #OmShanti (sic)."

Singer Rahul Vaidya posted on his Instagram story, "Too Shocking Dada Rest in peace Om Shanti (sic)." Check out his post below...

Veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted, "Deeply shocked and Saddened by the tragic passing of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar dada. Whenever I met him he was very gentle and kind! My thoughts are with his family. Om Shanti! (sic)."

Check out the reaction of other celebrities below...

We at The Free Press Journal pray that his soul rest in peace.

