'Mumbai Me Maarte Hai...': UP Locals Confront Maharashtrian Tourists On Marathi-Hindi Language Row - Video

The ongoing Marathi-Hindi language controversy has once again grabbed public attention, this time following a viral video from Varanasi involving tourists from Maharashtra. The clip, shared by content creator Avish Srivastava on Instagram, shows him questioning a group of visitors while they were casually enjoying local street food, triggering intense online debate.

Language row reaches the ghats of Varanasi

For months, political statements, protests, and viral clips have fueled discussions around language identity in Maharashtra, particularly concerning the alleged mistreatment of Hindi-speaking migrants. Against this backdrop, Srivastava approached a group of tourists in Varanasi, initiating a conversation about the issue on camera.

In the video, he begins by confirming that the group is from Maharashtra and then raises claims that people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar face harassment and even violence in Maharashtra for speaking Hindi or their regional languages.

Tourists deny allegations, call it ‘social media sensationalism’

The tourists immediately rejected the accusations, stating that such incidents do not reflect everyday reality. One of them pointed out that many confrontational videos circulating online are often staged or exaggerated purely for social media reach, describing it as “content culture” designed to go viral.

They maintained that, in real life, such hostility is not common and urged viewers not to believe everything seen online.

Conversation shifts to experience in Varanasi

As the interaction continued, Srivastava asked the group about their experience in Varanasi. The tourists responded positively, saying they were enjoying the city, the hospitality, and the food. However, he reiterated claims that acquaintances of his had faced mistreatment in Maharashtra and had even lodged police complaints.

Internet reacts

While the language issue remains divisive, much of the online reaction focused on the ethics of filming strangers without permission. One user said, "“4 Marathi tourists who came for pilgrimage were eating peacefully in Varanasi. A local guy came, took out his camera and started filming them and confronting them. 0 Civic Sense. 0 Regards for their privacy. 0 Manners."

Another comment said, "“An eye for an eye can blind the whole world!"

Comments flooded social media condemning the invasion of privacy, lack of civic sense, and unnecessary provocation, with some users warning that such confrontations only deepen social divides.