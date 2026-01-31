 'Mumbai Me Maarte Hai...': UP Locals Confront Maharashtrian Tourists On Marathi-Hindi Language Row - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViral'Mumbai Me Maarte Hai...': UP Locals Confront Maharashtrian Tourists On Marathi-Hindi Language Row - Video

'Mumbai Me Maarte Hai...': UP Locals Confront Maharashtrian Tourists On Marathi-Hindi Language Row - Video

A viral video from Varanasi shows a blogger confronting tourists from Maharashtra over the Marathi-Hindi language debate while they were eating street food. The tourists denied claims of harassment in Maharashtra, calling such incidents social media-driven. Online users criticised the filming of strangers without consent, sparking debate over content culture, and rising public confrontations

Ameesha SUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
article-image

The ongoing Marathi-Hindi language controversy has once again grabbed public attention, this time following a viral video from Varanasi involving tourists from Maharashtra. The clip, shared by content creator Avish Srivastava on Instagram, shows him questioning a group of visitors while they were casually enjoying local street food, triggering intense online debate.

Language row reaches the ghats of Varanasi

For months, political statements, protests, and viral clips have fueled discussions around language identity in Maharashtra, particularly concerning the alleged mistreatment of Hindi-speaking migrants. Against this backdrop, Srivastava approached a group of tourists in Varanasi, initiating a conversation about the issue on camera.

In the video, he begins by confirming that the group is from Maharashtra and then raises claims that people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar face harassment and even violence in Maharashtra for speaking Hindi or their regional languages.

FPJ Shorts
UGC Equity Regulations Row: BJP Withholds Comment, Says 'Justice For All' Will Be Ensured
UGC Equity Regulations Row: BJP Withholds Comment, Says 'Justice For All' Will Be Ensured
Sunetra Pawar Swearing-In: Preparations Underway At Lok Bhavan Ahead Of Maharashtra Deputy CM's Oath Ceremony In Mumbai | See Pics
Sunetra Pawar Swearing-In: Preparations Underway At Lok Bhavan Ahead Of Maharashtra Deputy CM's Oath Ceremony In Mumbai | See Pics
Birla Corporation Q3 Profit Falls To ₹53 Crore, Revenue Slips To ₹2,159 Crore, YoY Net Up Over 69%
Birla Corporation Q3 Profit Falls To ₹53 Crore, Revenue Slips To ₹2,159 Crore, YoY Net Up Over 69%
West Bengal: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Govt After Bridge Collapses In Cooch Behar; No Casualties Reported
West Bengal: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Govt After Bridge Collapses In Cooch Behar; No Casualties Reported

Tourists deny allegations, call it ‘social media sensationalism’

The tourists immediately rejected the accusations, stating that such incidents do not reflect everyday reality. One of them pointed out that many confrontational videos circulating online are often staged or exaggerated purely for social media reach, describing it as “content culture” designed to go viral.

They maintained that, in real life, such hostility is not common and urged viewers not to believe everything seen online.

Read Also
Catherine O'Hara's Iconic 'Moira Rose' Moments Take Over The Internet As World Mourns The Actress'...
article-image

Conversation shifts to experience in Varanasi

As the interaction continued, Srivastava asked the group about their experience in Varanasi. The tourists responded positively, saying they were enjoying the city, the hospitality, and the food. However, he reiterated claims that acquaintances of his had faced mistreatment in Maharashtra and had even lodged police complaints.

Internet reacts

While the language issue remains divisive, much of the online reaction focused on the ethics of filming strangers without permission. One user said, "“4 Marathi tourists who came for pilgrimage were eating peacefully in Varanasi. A local guy came, took out his camera and started filming them and confronting them. 0 Civic Sense. 0 Regards for their privacy. 0 Manners."

Another comment said, "“An eye for an eye can blind the whole world!"

Comments flooded social media condemning the invasion of privacy, lack of civic sense, and unnecessary provocation, with some users warning that such confrontations only deepen social divides.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Mumbai Me Maarte Hai...': UP Locals Confront Maharashtrian Tourists On Marathi-Hindi Language Row -...
'Mumbai Me Maarte Hai...': UP Locals Confront Maharashtrian Tourists On Marathi-Hindi Language Row -...
Maharashtra-based YouTuber Akash Jadhav, Known For Snake Rescue Videos, Arrested In ₹2.6 Crore...
Maharashtra-based YouTuber Akash Jadhav, Known For Snake Rescue Videos, Arrested In ₹2.6 Crore...
Catherine O'Hara's Iconic 'Moira Rose' Moments Take Over The Internet As World Mourns The Actress'...
Catherine O'Hara's Iconic 'Moira Rose' Moments Take Over The Internet As World Mourns The Actress'...
Tragic! 22-Year-Old Dies While Filming Reel After Slab Falls On Him Near Bareilly Flyover - Watch...
Tragic! 22-Year-Old Dies While Filming Reel After Slab Falls On Him Near Bareilly Flyover - Watch...
Caught On Cam: Disabled Stray Cat Thrown From 7th Floor By Watchman In Mumbai's Kandivali; Dies On...
Caught On Cam: Disabled Stray Cat Thrown From 7th Floor By Watchman In Mumbai's Kandivali; Dies On...