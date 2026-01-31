Tragic! 22-Year-Old Dies While Filming Reel After Slab Falls On Him Near Bareilly Flyover - Watch Video

What began as a casual outing to create social media content ended in a devastating tragedy in Bareilly. A 22-year-old man lost his life after a fatal accident at an under-construction flyover near Bizauria Railway Station, under the jurisdiction of Nawabganj police station.

Reel-making atunt ends in sudden death

The victim, Mohammad Faizan, a resident of Richhola village and a professional hairdresser, had stepped out on Friday evening with his friend Anuj. The duo decided to record a social media reel near the construction site, where large concrete slabs were stacked along the roadside.

In an attempt to capture a dramatic shot, Faizan climbed onto the slabs. However, he reportedly lost his balance, slipped, and fell. During the fall, one of the heavy concrete slabs became unstable and collapsed, striking his head. The impact proved fatal, and he died instantly at the spot.

Locals rush to help, police alert family

Passersby and nearby residents rushed to the scene after witnessing the incident and immediately informed the police. Officers arrived shortly after and alerted Faizan’s family. His father, Mehndi Hasan, said the sudden loss has left the family in deep shock and grief.

The incident was captured on camera and has since circulated widely on social media, sparking intense discussions about safety and responsibility while creating online content.

Rising risks of social media stunts

This heartbreaking incident once again highlights the growing dangers associated with risky stunts for social media fame. Experts and authorities repeatedly warn against performing hazardous activities, especially at construction sites, which are prone to accidents due to unstable materials, heavy machinery, and poor lighting.

Construction zones are legally restricted areas, and entering them without proper safety measures can lead to severe injuries or fatalities. Authorities have urged young content creators to prioritise safety over viral trends.

Call for awareness and safety

Police officials have reiterated the need for stricter monitoring around construction zones and increased public awareness. They stressed that a few seconds of online fame is never worth risking one’s life.

As social media continues to influence youth behavior, this tragic loss serves as a grim reminder of the real-life consequences of dangerous content creation.