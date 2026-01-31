 Tragic! 22-Year-Old Dies While Filming Reel After Slab Falls On Him Near Bareilly Flyover - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralTragic! 22-Year-Old Dies While Filming Reel After Slab Falls On Him Near Bareilly Flyover - Watch Video

Tragic! 22-Year-Old Dies While Filming Reel After Slab Falls On Him Near Bareilly Flyover - Watch Video

A 22-year-old man, Mohammad Faizan, died tragically in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, while filming a social media reel near an under-construction flyover. He slipped while standing on concrete slabs, causing one to fall on his head, killing him instantly. The incident, caught on video, has sparked concerns about safety and the dangers of risky stunts for online fame

Ameesha SUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 12:24 PM IST
article-image

What began as a casual outing to create social media content ended in a devastating tragedy in Bareilly. A 22-year-old man lost his life after a fatal accident at an under-construction flyover near Bizauria Railway Station, under the jurisdiction of Nawabganj police station.

Reel-making atunt ends in sudden death

The victim, Mohammad Faizan, a resident of Richhola village and a professional hairdresser, had stepped out on Friday evening with his friend Anuj. The duo decided to record a social media reel near the construction site, where large concrete slabs were stacked along the roadside.

In an attempt to capture a dramatic shot, Faizan climbed onto the slabs. However, he reportedly lost his balance, slipped, and fell. During the fall, one of the heavy concrete slabs became unstable and collapsed, striking his head. The impact proved fatal, and he died instantly at the spot.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Local Train Update: Western & Central Railway Announce Jumbo Block On Sunday February 1; Check Details
Mumbai Local Train Update: Western & Central Railway Announce Jumbo Block On Sunday February 1; Check Details
NMIMS Goonj 2026 Concludes On A High Note As Day 3 Celebrates Excellence Across Domains
NMIMS Goonj 2026 Concludes On A High Note As Day 3 Celebrates Excellence Across Domains
UPPRPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Opens At uppbpb.gov.in; Here's How To Make Changes
UPPRPB UP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Correction Window Opens At uppbpb.gov.in; Here's How To Make Changes
Mumbai Police Arrest Navi Mumbai-Based Bar Owner In ATC Personnel Theft–Extortion Case
Mumbai Police Arrest Navi Mumbai-Based Bar Owner In ATC Personnel Theft–Extortion Case

Locals rush to help, police alert family

Passersby and nearby residents rushed to the scene after witnessing the incident and immediately informed the police. Officers arrived shortly after and alerted Faizan’s family. His father, Mehndi Hasan, said the sudden loss has left the family in deep shock and grief.

The incident was captured on camera and has since circulated widely on social media, sparking intense discussions about safety and responsibility while creating online content.

Rising risks of social media stunts

This heartbreaking incident once again highlights the growing dangers associated with risky stunts for social media fame. Experts and authorities repeatedly warn against performing hazardous activities, especially at construction sites, which are prone to accidents due to unstable materials, heavy machinery, and poor lighting.

Construction zones are legally restricted areas, and entering them without proper safety measures can lead to severe injuries or fatalities. Authorities have urged young content creators to prioritise safety over viral trends.

Call for awareness and safety

Police officials have reiterated the need for stricter monitoring around construction zones and increased public awareness. They stressed that a few seconds of online fame is never worth risking one’s life.

As social media continues to influence youth behavior, this tragic loss serves as a grim reminder of the real-life consequences of dangerous content creation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tragic! 22-Year-Old Dies While Filming Reel After Slab Falls On Him Near Bareilly Flyover - Watch...
Tragic! 22-Year-Old Dies While Filming Reel After Slab Falls On Him Near Bareilly Flyover - Watch...
Caught On Cam: Disabled Stray Cat Thrown From 7th Floor By Watchman In Mumbai's Kandivali; Dies On...
Caught On Cam: Disabled Stray Cat Thrown From 7th Floor By Watchman In Mumbai's Kandivali; Dies On...
'My Name Is Mohammed Deepak': Hindu Man Confronts Alleged Bajrang Dal Members Over Harassment Of...
'My Name Is Mohammed Deepak': Hindu Man Confronts Alleged Bajrang Dal Members Over Harassment Of...
Heartbreaking Visuals: Daughters Carry Dead Mother's Bier & Light Funeral Pyre After No Relatives...
Heartbreaking Visuals: Daughters Carry Dead Mother's Bier & Light Funeral Pyre After No Relatives...
'Best Wildlife Moment Of My Life': Tourist Captures Snow Leopard's Fiesty Ibex Hunt In Himachal...
'Best Wildlife Moment Of My Life': Tourist Captures Snow Leopard's Fiesty Ibex Hunt In Himachal...