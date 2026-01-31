Catherine O'Hara's Iconic 'Moira Rose' Moments Take Over The Internet As World Mourns The Actress' Death - Watch

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of legendary actress and comedian Catherine O’Hara, who passed away on Friday, January 30, at the age of 71. Known for her extraordinary versatility, impeccable comic timing, and unforgettable characters, O’Hara leaves behind a towering legacy in film and television.

She is survived by her husband, production designer Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew and Luke. From blockbuster family classics to cult comedy series, O’Hara’s career spanned decades and generations, earning her admiration, critical acclaim, and a fiercely loyal fanbase.

A career that shaped comedy across generations

Catherine O’Hara built a remarkable body of work, seamlessly moving between slapstick humor, heartfelt performances, and sharp satire. She became a household name as the overwhelmed yet loving mother in the Home Alone franchise, while her musical comedy turn in A Mighty Wind showcased her brilliant range as a performer.

However, it was her portrayal of the eccentric, flamboyant, and endlessly quotable Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek that cemented her status as a modern comedy icon. Her performance earned widespread praise, multiple awards, and a place among television’s most beloved characters.

Moira Rose

As Moira Rose, O’Hara delivered a masterclass in comedic acting. Her theatrical accent, dramatic gestures, over-the-top vocabulary, and larger-than-life presence transformed every scene into gold.

One of the character’s most hilarious recurring gags was her ongoing struggle to pronounce the name of a local fruit wine, resulting in a string of wildly incorrect attempts that became instant fan favorites.

Equally iconic was her declaration that she could no longer pronounce the word “baby” the normal way, a moment that perfectly captured Moira’s eccentric charm.

The wig collection that became legendary

Another standout element of Moira Rose’s character was her ever-changing collection of extravagant wigs, each with its own name and personality. This creative choice added layers to her character and became one of the show’s most recognizable visual signatures.

The wigs were not just a fashion statement but an extension of Moira’s theatrical identity, contributing significantly to the character’s comedic appeal and cultural impact.

From reluctant residents to small-town icons

In Schitt’s Creek, the once-wealthy Rose family is forced to relocate to a small town after losing their fortune. Moira’s dramatic resistance to her new surroundings, combined with her exaggerated reactions to everyday inconveniences, created some of the show’s most memorable moments.

Her reluctance, sarcasm, and eventual emotional growth resonated deeply with viewers, making Moira Rose one of television’s most layered comedic characters.

A lasting legacy in film and television

Over her career, Catherine O’Hara worked alongside some of the greatest names in comedy, consistently holding her own and elevating every project she touched. Her contributions to sketch comedy, film, and television helped shape modern comedic storytelling.