 Maharashtra-based YouTuber Akash Jadhav, Known For Snake Rescue Videos, Arrested In ₹2.6 Crore Ganja Trafficking Case In Chhattisgarh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra-based YouTuber Akash Jadhav, Known For Snake Rescue Videos, Arrested In ₹2.6 Crore Ganja Trafficking Case In Chhattisgarh

Maharashtra-based YouTuber Akash Jadhav, Known For Snake Rescue Videos, Arrested In ₹2.6 Crore Ganja Trafficking Case In Chhattisgarh

Popular YouTuber Akash Jadhav, known as a ‘sarp mitra’, was arrested by Mahasamund police in Chhattisgarh for alleged involvement in ganja smuggling. Police said 5.2 quintals of ganja worth Rs 2.6 crore were seized from an ambulance. SP Prabhat Kumar said Jadhav made multiple trips transporting drugs from Odisha to Maharashtra.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 02:14 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra-based YouTuber Akash Jadhav, Known For Snake Rescue Videos, Arrested In ₹2.6 Crore Ganja Trafficking Case In Chhattisgarh |

Mumbai: In a startling development, police in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district have arrested popular YouTuber Akash Jadhav, widely known for his snake rescue videos, in connection with a major ganja trafficking case. Jadhav, who has a massive digital following with around 5.68 million subscribers on YouTube and over 3.17 lakh followers on Instagram, has been accused of being part of an inter-state narcotics network.

Akash Jadhav, a resident of Ahilyapur in Maharashtra, is known on social media as a 'sarp mitra' (snake rescuer) and has built a public image around rescuing snakes and spreading awareness about wildlife. However, police allege that behind this public persona, he was actively involved in the illegal transportation of ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra.

According to an Aaj Tak report, the case came to light after Mahasamund police intercepted an ambulance during a routine vehicle check. Upon inspection, the vehicle was found to be carrying 5 quintals and 20 kilograms of ganja, estimated to be worth around Rs 2.6 crore in the illegal market. The use of an ambulance to transport narcotics raised immediate suspicion and led to a deeper investigation.

Following the seizure, police launched a detailed probe into the supply chain. The investigation revealed a well-organised network involving wholesale sellers, transporters, bulk buyers and retail suppliers. So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the case, including Akash Jadhav.

FPJ Shorts
'I Was Protecting Them': England skipper Harry Brook Admits To Lying About Teammates During New Zealand Nightclub Incident
'I Was Protecting Them': England skipper Harry Brook Admits To Lying About Teammates During New Zealand Nightclub Incident
Sunetra Pawar Swearing-In: Ajit Pawar’s Widow Arrives At State Assembly For NCP Legislative Party Meeting – Video
Sunetra Pawar Swearing-In: Ajit Pawar’s Widow Arrives At State Assembly For NCP Legislative Party Meeting – Video
Rajasthan HC Orders Interim Stay On Students' Transfer From Neerja Modi School After Disaffiliation
Rajasthan HC Orders Interim Stay On Students' Transfer From Neerja Modi School After Disaffiliation
'Mumbai Me Maarte Hai...': UP Locals Confront Maharashtrian Tourists On Marathi-Hindi Language Row - Video
'Mumbai Me Maarte Hai...': UP Locals Confront Maharashtrian Tourists On Marathi-Hindi Language Row - Video

Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said the operation was carried out jointly by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Komakhan police station. He confirmed that Akash Jadhav was one of the key accused identified during the investigation. “The accused used the cover of snake rescue work and his public image as a wildlife activist to move freely and avoid suspicion,” the SP said, as quoted by Aaj Tak.

Read Also
Mumbai: Viral Reddit Post Shows 'Beggar' Reading Sidney Sheldon Book While Smoking Beedi, Sleeping...
article-image

Details On Probe

According to police, Jadhav allegedly transported large consignments of ganja from Odisha into Maharashtra, with Pune being one of the key destinations. Cops have claimed that during interrogation, it was revealed that he had made six to seven similar trips over the past year, ferrying large quantities of ganja across state borders.

Police officials said Jadhav’s strong presence on social media and his reputation as a snake rescuer helped him maintain a clean public image, while the alleged drug trafficking was carried out as a side business. Further investigation is underway to identify additional links in the network and determine the full scale of the operation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sunetra Pawar Swearing-In: Ajit Pawar’s Widow Arrives At State Assembly For NCP Legislative Party...
Sunetra Pawar Swearing-In: Ajit Pawar’s Widow Arrives At State Assembly For NCP Legislative Party...
'Must Have Been BJP Pressure': Sena UBT Leaders Question Sunetra Pawar’s Swearing-In As...
'Must Have Been BJP Pressure': Sena UBT Leaders Question Sunetra Pawar’s Swearing-In As...
Maharashtra-based YouTuber Akash Jadhav, Known For Snake Rescue Videos, Arrested In ₹2.6 Crore...
Maharashtra-based YouTuber Akash Jadhav, Known For Snake Rescue Videos, Arrested In ₹2.6 Crore...
Mumbai: Viral Reddit Post Shows 'Beggar' Reading Sidney Sheldon Book While Smoking Beedi, Sleeping...
Mumbai: Viral Reddit Post Shows 'Beggar' Reading Sidney Sheldon Book While Smoking Beedi, Sleeping...
February Dry Days: Complete Alcohol Ban On These 5 Dates In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi
February Dry Days: Complete Alcohol Ban On These 5 Dates In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi