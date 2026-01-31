Maharashtra-based YouTuber Akash Jadhav, Known For Snake Rescue Videos, Arrested In ₹2.6 Crore Ganja Trafficking Case In Chhattisgarh |

Mumbai: In a startling development, police in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district have arrested popular YouTuber Akash Jadhav, widely known for his snake rescue videos, in connection with a major ganja trafficking case. Jadhav, who has a massive digital following with around 5.68 million subscribers on YouTube and over 3.17 lakh followers on Instagram, has been accused of being part of an inter-state narcotics network.

Akash Jadhav, a resident of Ahilyapur in Maharashtra, is known on social media as a 'sarp mitra' (snake rescuer) and has built a public image around rescuing snakes and spreading awareness about wildlife. However, police allege that behind this public persona, he was actively involved in the illegal transportation of ganja from Odisha to Maharashtra.

According to an Aaj Tak report, the case came to light after Mahasamund police intercepted an ambulance during a routine vehicle check. Upon inspection, the vehicle was found to be carrying 5 quintals and 20 kilograms of ganja, estimated to be worth around Rs 2.6 crore in the illegal market. The use of an ambulance to transport narcotics raised immediate suspicion and led to a deeper investigation.

Following the seizure, police launched a detailed probe into the supply chain. The investigation revealed a well-organised network involving wholesale sellers, transporters, bulk buyers and retail suppliers. So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the case, including Akash Jadhav.

Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said the operation was carried out jointly by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Komakhan police station. He confirmed that Akash Jadhav was one of the key accused identified during the investigation. “The accused used the cover of snake rescue work and his public image as a wildlife activist to move freely and avoid suspicion,” the SP said, as quoted by Aaj Tak.

Details On Probe

According to police, Jadhav allegedly transported large consignments of ganja from Odisha into Maharashtra, with Pune being one of the key destinations. Cops have claimed that during interrogation, it was revealed that he had made six to seven similar trips over the past year, ferrying large quantities of ganja across state borders.

Police officials said Jadhav’s strong presence on social media and his reputation as a snake rescuer helped him maintain a clean public image, while the alleged drug trafficking was carried out as a side business. Further investigation is underway to identify additional links in the network and determine the full scale of the operation.

