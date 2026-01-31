 Sunetra Pawar Swearing-In: Preparations Underway At Lok Bhavan Ahead Of Maharashtra Deputy CM's Oath Ceremony In Mumbai | See Pics
Following Ajit Pawar’s death on January 28, preparations are underway for Sunetra Pawar to take oath as Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy CM at 5 pm today at Lok Bhavan. She reached Vidhan Bhavan earlier for the NCP legislative party meeting to be elected party leader. Sharad Pawar said he had no information on the swearing-in, calling it a party decision led by senior leaders.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: As the late Ajit Pawar's wife is set to take oath as Maharashtra's first woman Deputy CM, preparations are underway at Lok Bhavan, where the ceremony is set to take place at 5 pm on Saturday, January 31.

Tragedy struck on January 28 when Ajit Pawar and four others lost their lives in a plane crash near Baramati. Ajit Dada’s sudden demise has sent ripples through Maharashtra’s political arena, putting the proposed NCP-NSP-SP merger in uncertainty.

article-image

Where Will the Oath-Taking Ceremony Take Place?

The oath-taking ceremony of Sunetra Pawar will take place at 5 pm at Lok Bhavan (previously known as Raj Bhavan). The Governor is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 4 pm, as he is currently out of the city, according to a report by news agency IANS.

Meanwhile, the late Ajit Pawar’s widow, who reached Vidhan Bhavan for the NCP legislative party meeting, has been elected as the party’s legislative leader ahead of the oath ceremony.

'No Information On Sunetra's Swearing-In': Sharad Pawar

Earlier today, Sharad Pawar had addressed a press conference in Baramati, distancing himself from decisions related to the vacant post of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Responding to speculation around Sunetra Pawar’s elevation, he said, “I have no information about it. Her party must have decided.” He added that whatever he knew was based on media reports, mentioning that leaders such as Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare appeared to be taking the initiative in decision-making.

Sharad Pawar also declined to comment on an NCP meeting scheduled in Mumbai, terming it an internal party matter and also dismissed reports of joining the NDA, calling such claims media speculation.

