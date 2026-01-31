 The Hidden Roots Of Chemould Prescott Road: Shireen Gandhy On A Family Legacy Spanning 8 Decades
The Hidden Roots Of Chemould Prescott Road: Shireen Gandhy On A Family Legacy Spanning 8 Decades

From a 1940s framing shop on Princess Street to one of India’s most respected contemporary galleries, Shireen Gandhy traces the quiet beginnings of Gallery Chemould.

Updated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 03:45 PM IST
In an intimate conversation for The Bombay Blueprint Shireen Gandhy reveals how Gallery Chemould, founded in 1963 at Jehangir Art Gallery by her parents Kekoo and Khorshed Gandhy, actually began two decades earlier on bustling Princess Street. What started as a modest family business crafting exquisite mouldings and becoming one of Mumbai’s earliest professional framing shops gradually evolved into a pioneering space for modern Indian art.

Shireen speaks candidly about the seamless transition from commercial framing to exhibiting works by legends such as M.F. Husain and F.N. Souza, and how this foundation helped shape Mumbai’s vibrant post-Independence art scene. She reflects on the gallery’s relocation in 2007 to its current elegant space at Queens Mansion on Prescott Road and its evolution into Chemould Prescott Road — now a platform for emerging, mid-career, and established artists with a strong presence at Art Basel, India Art Fair, and the Kochi-MuzirisBiennale.

Yet the conversation lingers on the human stories behind the institution. “It was never just about art,” Shireen shares softly. “It was about relationships, trust, and creating space for creativity.”

Catch the full conversation on The Bombay Blueprint podcast, where Shireen Gandhy opens up about the personal and cultural threads that continue to define Chemould Prescott Road after more than 60 years.

