 Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Verdict: Mumbai Court Convicts Shree Jogdhankar, Sentences Him To Life For Killing 19-Year-Old
Mumbai’s sessions court sentenced Shree Jogdhankar to life imprisonment and a Rs 25,000 fine for the 2021 murder of 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja. The killing followed a scuffle at a New Year’s Eve party in Khar. The court acquitted Kukreja’s friend Diya Padalkar, giving her the benefit of doubt in the case.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
Mumbai: The sessions court in Mumbai on Saturday, January 31, convicted Shree Jogdhankar for the murder of 19-year-old Khar resident Jhanvi Kukreja, with whom he was allegedly in a relationship after a scuffle that took place during a party on New Year's Eve in 2021. Jogdhankar has been sentenced to life imprisonment and asked to pay a fine of Rs 25,000.

The court has, however, acquitted Kukreja's friend Diya Padalkar, giving her the benefit of the doubt. Additional Sessions Judge Satyanarayan Navandar found Jogdhankar guilty of murder under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

About the Case

Jhanvi Kukreja, a psychology student, had attended a New Year’s Eve party at Bhawati Heights on 31st December 2020. In the early hours of January 1, 2021, she was found in a pool of blood near a staircase within the premises. The post-mortem report noted 48 injuries.

Following an investigation, police arrested Shree Jogdhankar and Diya Padalkar, both of whom were present at the party. Padalkar was known to the victim, with the two having grown up living in the same neighbourhood. Earlier, the police had alleged that both Jogdhankar and Padalkar had assaulted and killed Kukreja on the terrace of a building and dragged her down the stairs from the fifth floor, as reported by PTI. The police had claimed the fight broke out over Jogdhankar's alleged intimacy with Padalkar.

Earlier, the prosecution had told the court that DNA evidence clearly showed Jogdhankar’s presence at the crime scene and that Padalkar had come into contact with blood-stained items in the flat where she stayed after the incident.

The defence had contested the prosecution’s version, arguing that the case was built entirely on circumstantial evidence that failed to meet the threshold of proof required for a conviction. Jogdhankar’s lawyer submitted that the injuries he sustained were from the fight that occurred at that moment.

