'Must Have Been BJP Pressure': Sena UBT Leaders Question Sunetra Pawar’s Swearing-In As Maharashtra Deputy CM 4 Days After Ajit Dada's Death

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT leaders on Saturday, January 31, questioned the sudden haste surrounding Sunetra Pawar's oath-taking ceremony as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, just four days after Ajit Dada died in the Baramati plane crash.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey raised moral and political concerns, saying, "...Is what is happening moral?... Sharad Pawar is not aware of anything... Maharashtra is not happy with what is happening... What is the reason for this haste?..."

Echoing similar sentiments, Sanjay Raut said he had also heard reports about Sunetra Pawar taking the oath but stressed that Maharashtra is still in mourning over Ajit Pawar’s death. He also slammed the BJP, saying that the party does politics over dead bodies. "Maharashtra has not yet recovered from the grief of Ajit Pawar's death."

Calling it their party's choice, he added, "This is a decision of their party. Praful Patel is a national leader. Sunil Tatkare is also a national leader. If these national leaders have made a decision, then it is their choice."

Pawar added that Ajit Pawar's party is an independent faction, hence, "This is a decision within their party. Discussions took place, and a decision is being made."

He further added, "The BJP is a party that does politics over dead bodies. While Ajit Pawar was alive, their coming together was possible..., but now I don't know. I am commenting only on the events that have transpired in the BJP case."

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also hinted at possible pressure from the BJP due to their alliance in the Maha Yuti government in Maharashtra. "...Decision will be made by their (NCP) side, there must have been pressure by BJP too because they are together in Maha Yuti Govt there."

However, she welcomed the decision that Sunetra Pawar will be the first woman Deputy CM of the state. "I welcome this", hoping that, "in her new role, she will contribute towards the vision, thinking and commitment of Ajit Pawar for Maharashtra and take Maharashtra towards progress."

