'No Information About Sunetra's Swearing-In': Sharad Pawar's SHOCKING Reaction On Reports Of Ajit Pawar's Widow Stepping In As Deputy CM | Video

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he has no information about NCP MP Sunetra Pawar’s name being proposed for the post of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister following the death of Ajit Pawar. Speaking to reporters in Baramati, the veteran leader made it clear that decisions regarding vacant posts are being taken by leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction and the Mahayuti government, not by him.

“I have no information about it. Her party must have decided,” Sharad Pawar said when asked about speculation that Sunetra Pawar, wife of the late Ajit Pawar, could be appointed Deputy Chief Minister. He added that whatever he knew was based on media reports. “What I read in the newspapers today is that names like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare have taken the initiative to make some decisions,” he said.

Ajit Pawar, 66, died on Wednesday in a tragic plane crash near Baramati, along with four others. Since then, political circles have been abuzz with speculation that Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, could be elevated to the Deputy CM post left vacant by her husband.

Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal earlier said that the party has proposed Sunetra Pawar’s name and has approached Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to inquire whether a swearing-in ceremony could be held soon. Bhujbal also claimed that party leaders have decided to name her as the legislative party leader.

Responding to questions about the apparent urgency in taking political decisions so soon after Ajit Pawar’s death, Sharad Pawar said the discussions were not taking place in Baramati but in Mumbai. “If there is a problem in the family, the family stands together. There are no issues in the family,” he said, while stressing that decisions were being taken by leaders of the Mahayuti government and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. “Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and other senior leaders are holding these discussions. Whatever is being seen appears to be their decision. I will not comment on this,” he added.

When asked about a meeting of the NCP scheduled in Mumbai later in the day, Sharad Pawar termed it an internal party matter and declined to elaborate. He also dismissed speculation about a possible merger of the two NCP factions and categorically ruled out joining the NDA. “This is all going on in the media. There is nothing like it here,” he said.

Sharad Pawar Calls Ajit Dada 'A Committed Leader'

Remembering his nephew, Sharad Pawar described Ajit Pawar as a capable and committed leader who worked tirelessly for the people. He said Ajit Pawar had a deep understanding of public issues and always ensured justice for citizens. “His passing has deeply shocked all of us. We must now move forward with strength and continue the values with which he served,” Sharad Pawar said, expressing confidence that the next generation of the family would carry forward his legacy.

