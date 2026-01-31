Ajit Pawar's Widow, Sunetra, To Script History After Taking Oath As Maharashtra’s 1st Woman Deputy CM Today | ANI

Mumbai: In a landmark moment for Maharashtra politics, Sunetra Pawar is set to be sworn in as the state's first-ever woman Deputy Chief Minister today, Saturday, January 31, 2026. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 5:00 pm at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. This historic transition follows the sudden and tragic death of her husband, veteran leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who passed away in a plane crash on Wednesday, January 28.

CM Fadnavis Meets Senior NCP Leaders

The decision to elevate Sunetra Pawar was finalised following a series of high-level meetings within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Senior NCP leaders, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Praful Patel, and Sunil Tatkare, met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday to discuss the leadership transition. Minister Bhujbal confirmed that there was a unanimous sentiment within the party and the public for Sunetra Pawar to step into the role and lead the legislative unit.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Chhagan Bhujbal says, "We went to meet the Chief Minister, Praful Bhai, Tatkare, Munde, and I. We had also met him last night. We asked if everything, including the swearing-in ceremony, could take place tomorrow. The Chief Minister said he had no… pic.twitter.com/JG5jRzV7VJ — IANS (@ians_india) January 30, 2026

The formal process for her appointment begins this afternoon. At 2:00 pm, the 40 legislators of the NCP are scheduled to meet at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai to officially elect Sunetra Pawar as the leader of the NCP legislature party. Following this election, she will proceed to the swearing-in ceremony.

#WATCH | Nagpur | On the post of Deputy CM, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, "The decision will be taken by the NCP. We will stand by whatever decision the NCP takes...We are standing by the family of Ajit Pawar and NCP..." pic.twitter.com/zgPXKTfdju — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2026

Chief Minister Fadnavis has expressed his support for the party's decision, indicating that the state government and the BJP are prepared to facilitate the oath-taking ceremony today. While addressing the media on Friday, Fadnavis said, "The decision will be taken by the NCP. We will stand by whatever decision the NCP takes...We are standing by the family of Ajit Pawar and NCP."

What Next For Sunetra Pawar?

Sunetra Pawar, who is 62, currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. Because she is not presently a member of either house of the Maharashtra legislature, she is expected to contest the by-election for the Baramati assembly seat, which fell vacant upon her husband's demise. There is also speculation that her elder son, Parth Pawar, may be nominated to the Rajya Sabha in her place.

While Sunetra Pawar has historically maintained a lower profile focused on social and environmental work through the Environmental Forum of India, her entry into active electoral politics began in 2024. In her new role, she is expected to manage the Excise and Sports ministries. The Finance portfolio, previously held by Ajit Pawar, may temporarily remain with the Chief Minister due to the upcoming budget session in March.

