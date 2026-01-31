Indian Woman Living In Australia Calls Migrating Abroad An '10/10 Life Trap' - Here’s Why

An Indian woman living in Australia has sparked a viral conversation online after sharing how relocating abroad completely transformed her outlook on life. Instead of the struggle she had mentally prepared for, she discovered something far more unexpected, peace, balance, and personal well-being.

“No one warned me life would get this calm”

Instagram creator Akanksha posted a short video documenting her everyday life in Australia, revealing how the move reshaped her expectations. In her caption, she confessed that no one had prepared her for how drastically her lifestyle and mindset would change.

She admitted she had anticipated a tough journey filled with relentless hustle, financial pressure, and delayed relaxation. Instead, she found herself surrounded by cleaner air, safer neighborhoods, efficient public systems, and a work culture that genuinely respects personal time.

From survival mode to self-care mode

In the video, Akanksha humorously refers to moving to Australia as an “absolute trap.” But instead of warning about hardship, she highlights how easily wellness becomes part of daily life.

Her mornings now begin with early gym sessions, followed by productive workdays and evenings that still leave her energized. Weekend routines include 10-kilometer hikes, long nature walks, and outdoor adventures, activities she once viewed as luxuries rather than habits.

She jokingly wonders how she transformed into someone who actually looks forward to work and feels motivated throughout the day.

Simple comforts that feel extraordinary

One of the most emotional moments in her narration is when she reflects on how a peaceful lifestyle that once felt unattainable in India now feels completely normal.

Walking alone at night without fear, breathing clean air, enjoying quiet streets, cooking healthy meals, and watching sunsets on random weekdays have become part of her routine. These small comforts, she says, have drastically improved her quality of life.

Safety, balance, and mental peace take center stage

Akanksha also emphasises how safety and mental well-being have become effortless. She highlights the freedom of walking outdoors after dark without anxiety, something many women struggle with in urban spaces.

She credits Australia’s strong infrastructure, emphasis on work-life balance, and nature-centric lifestyle for this positive change. Studies and migration surveys consistently rank Australia among the world’s top countries for quality of life, safety, healthcare access, and work flexibility, factors that resonate deeply with her experience.

“I’m addicted to peace now”

Wrapping up her video, Akanksha admits she has become deeply attached to this calmer way of living. From stress-free commutes and scenic trails to personal time and emotional stability, everything has reshaped her priorities.

Her sarcastic conclusion, calling the experience a “10 on 10 trap”, struck a chord online, with many users echoing similar sentiments about life abroad.