West Bengal: BJP Slams Mamata Banerjee Govt After Bridge Collapses In Cooch Behar; No Casualties Reported | X @BJP4Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal): A bridge collapsed in the Debnathpara area of Sitalkuchi block in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Friday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal over the collapse and highlighted similar incidents under the current regime.

The party listed several major bridge collapses, including the Majherhat Bridge, Vivekananda Flyover, Ultadanga Flyover, Manganj Canal Bridge, and Kakdwip Bridge.

The BJP's post slammed the Mamata Banerjee government, saying, "Under Mamata's regime, most bridges are highways to hell.

In a post on X, BJP4Bengal said, "Another day, another bridge collapse in West Bengal. This time in Sitalkuchi, Coochbehar district. The hallmark of infrastructure during Mamata's regime has been collapsing bridges all over West Bengal. Majherhat Bridge Vivekananda Flyover Ultadanga Flyover Manganj Canal Bridge Kakdwip Bridge Under Mamata's regime, most bridges are highways to hell The people of West Bengal have had enough!"

BJP MLA from Sitalkuchi, Baren Chandra Barman, has strongly condemned the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government over the bridge collapse in the area. According to Barman, the bridge collapse is not just an isolated incident, with three or four bridges collapsing in the past six months to a year due to the heavy load from dumpers.

Speaking to the ANI, Barman said, "Within 6 months to 1 year, 3 or 4 bridges suddenly collapsed due to the heavy load of a dumper. The condition of this bridge is so dreadful that neither the administration nor the TMC government cannot take proper steps." The BJP MLA further alleged that the government is involved in corrupt activities, but failed to pay attention to the repairing of the bridge.

"The government is involved in a lot of corrupt activities, but they could not pay attention to the repairing of the bridge. I condemn this." Barman said.

