Kerala Lottery Result: January 31, 2026 - Karunya KR-740 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

The Kerala Karunya KR-740 lottery results will be declared today, Saturday, January 31 at 3 PM. The official Kerala lottery result will be published on the website at 4 PM. The first prize for the Karunya KR-740 lottery is ₹1 crore. Stay tuned with FPJ for live updates and the complete winner list. If you have purchased a Kerala lottery ticket, you can check the full result and winning numbers here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KR-740 for Saturday, 31-01-2026. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

KJ 970477 (ATTINGAL)

Agent Name: R GOPAKUMAR

Agency No.: T 11233

Consolation Prize ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

KA 970477 KB 970477

KC 970477 KD 970477

KE 970477 KF 970477

KG 970477 KH 970477

KK 970477 KL 970477 KM 970477

2nd Prize: ₹25,00,000/- (25 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KK 649387 (ERNAKULAM)

Agent Name: (MAJNU)

Agency No.: E 6597

3rd Prize ₹10,00,000/- (10 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

KH 648824 (THAMARASSERY)

Agent Name: BIJU K V

Agency No.: D 5177

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

2013 3163 3243 4024 4160 5045 6137 6354 7789 7920 8026 8159 8200 8515 8817 8914 9101 9220 9885

5th Prize ₹2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1901 5000 5209 5818 7957 9064

6th Prize ₹1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0079 0545 0860 0961 1166 1817 2621 2635 2711 2829 2884 3565 4034 4669 5200 5292 5679 6131 6260 6964 7118 7488 8432 8651 9157

7th Prize ₹500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0085 0258 0259 0371 0394 0461 0482 0541 0718 0852 1240 1385 1419 1511 1581 1744 1839 2021 2099 2155 2209 2379 2397 2473 2521 2836 3057 3104 3204 3310 3317 3373 3554 3947 4057 4078 4103 4232 4460 4496 4861 4904 5003 5085 5285 5709 5738 5843 5914 5920 6110 6229 6245 6286 6572 6590 6982 7029 7317 7413 7807 8081 8083 8260 8731 8888 8993 9299 9428 9465 9662 9667 9706 9869 9912 9927

8th Prize ₹200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0267 0444 0575 0864 0898 0997 1088 1120 1156 1218 1290 1530 1627 1657 1669 1735 1852 1878 2186 2254 2374 2423 2439 2535 2773 2970 3345 3476 3509 3591 3637 3716 3842 4094 4096 4204 4316 4340 4359 4481 4627 4662 4692 4981 5042 5072 5416 5473 5690 5744 6461 6470 6576 6595 6672 6759 6821 6927 7025 7112 7218 7224 7245 7324 7419 7459 7578 7580 7751 7786 7890 7909 7938 8024 8186 8193 8323 8440 8478 8498 8501 8522 8561 8721 8785 8898 8963 9011 9527 9698 9763 9989

9th Prize ₹100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 144 times)

4110 2071 2729 4296 2737 9886 8614 9646 5205 2148 4388 1055 5051 9931 7433 1654 2889 8278 8624 3177 2367 1725 9061 5091 5358 2813 9285 8920 8346 7801 2453 3350 6018 8046 7042 6525 6601 9305 5260 1115 6975 6196 8337 5517 5963 7190 8333 4702 8044 8452 9476 9989 0852

Official Websites to Check Kerala Lottery Results

Kerala lottery players can check the official results of the lucky draw on the government websites statelottery.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalottery.info

These sites provide the updated Kerala lottery winning numbers and detailed result lists.

How to Claim Kerala Lottery Prize Money

If your ticket number matches the winning numbers published in the Kerala Government Gazette, you are eligible to claim a prize. Winners must visit the Kerala Lottery Office at Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram, within 30 days of the draw. To claim the prize money, carry your winning lottery ticket along with a valid ID proof.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.