 'India Continues To Support People Of Palestine': PM Modi At India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's support for the people of Palestine and welcomed ongoing peace efforts, including the Gaza peace plan, during a meeting with Arab foreign ministers on January 31, 2026, the PMO said.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, January 31, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
PM Modi | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 31, 2026, reiterated India’s continued support for the people of Palestine while welcoming ongoing peace initiatives, including the Gaza peace plan, during a meeting with Arab foreign ministers, according to an official PMO readout.

The statement reaffirmed India’s longstanding position on the Palestinian issue while underscoring its commitment to regional peace and stability.

The interaction took place on the sidelines of the second India–Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, co-hosted by India and the United Arab Emirates. The meeting focused on strengthening India’s engagement with Arab nations amid ongoing regional challenges in West Asia.

Discussions covered political coordination as well as economic collaboration, with an emphasis on stability and peace efforts in the region.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated that India continues to support the people of Palestine and welcomed diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring peace in Gaza. He stressed the importance of dialogue and peaceful solutions to address the humanitarian situation.

The PMO noted that India maintains deep and historic people-to-people ties with Palestine, reflecting decades of diplomatic engagement.

Read Also
PM Modi Speaks With Acting Venezuela President Delcy Rodríguez; Here’s What Was Discussed
Beyond regional security, the meeting also highlighted India’s intent to deepen cooperation with Arab countries in key sectors, including trade and investment, energy, technology, healthcare, and innovation.

Leaders discussed ways to enhance economic partnerships and strengthen long-term strategic ties between India and the Arab world.

The Prime Minister’s remarks drew mixed reactions online, with some praising India’s balanced diplomatic approach, while others called for stronger global intervention to address the Gaza conflict, reflecting continued public engagement with India’s foreign policy stance.

