PM Modi Speaks With Acting Venezuela President Delcy Rodríguez; Here's What Was Discussed

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez on Friday. This was the first time the two leaders spoke since the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro by the United States.

"Spoke with Acting President of Venezuela, Ms. Delcy Rodriguez," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"We agreed to further deepen and expand our bilateral partnership in all areas, with a shared vision of taking India-Venezuela relations to new heights in the years ahead," Modi added.

Rodriguez took over as the interim president of Venezuela on January 5, two days after US forces seized her predecessor, Maduro, to face trial in New York.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)