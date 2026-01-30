 PM Modi Calls For Ethical AI Use, Data Security In Interaction With Top Tech CEOs Ahead Of IndiaAI Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told top AI company CEOs that ethical use of artificial intelligence must not be compromised. He stressed transparency, data security and indigenous innovation while urging industry leaders to help make India a global AI hub ahead of the IndiaAI Impact Summit.

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told top CEOs and experts working in the field of Artificial Intelligence that there should be no compromise on the ethical use of AI.

The Prime Minister was interacting with the CEOs in a meeting held at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence, in the run-up to the IndiaAI Impact Summit in February. The session was aimed at fostering strategic collaborations, showcasing AI innovations, and accelerating India’s AI mission goals.

PM Modi highlighted the importance of data security and the democratisation of technology. He said that there should be no compromise on the ethical use of AI and emphasised the need to ensure an ecosystem which is transparent, impartial, and secure. India’s AI ecosystem should reflect the character and values of the nation, he added.

The high-level roundtable saw participation from CEOs of companies working in AI, including Wipro, TCS, HCL Tech, Zoho Corporation, LTI Mindtree, Jio Platforms Ltd, AdaniConnex, Nxtra Data and Netweb Technologies, along with experts from IIIT Hyderabad, IIT Madras and IIT Bombay. Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada also participated in the interaction.

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Teased To Launch in India Soon: What To Expect
article-image

During the interaction, the CEOs expressed strong support towards the goal of becoming self-sufficient in AI technology. They also acknowledged the efforts and resources the government is putting to put India as a leader in AI on the global stage.

The Prime Minister emphasised the need to embrace new technology in all spheres and use it to contribute to national growth. He also urged the use of indigenous technology across key sectors.

While speaking about the upcoming AI Impact Summit, he highlighted that all individuals and companies should leverage the summit to explore new opportunities and leapfrog on the growth path. He also stated that through Unified Payments Interface (UPI), India has demonstrated its technical prowess, and this can be replicated in the field of AI as well.

The Prime Minister highlighted that India has a unique proposition of scale, diversity and democracy, due to which the world trusts India’s digital infrastructure. In line with his vision of ‘AI for All’, he stated that we need to create an impact with our technology as well as inspire the world. He also urged the CEOs and experts to make India a fertile destination for all global AI efforts.

