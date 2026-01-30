 Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Teased To Launch in India Soon: What To Expect
Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Teased To Launch in India Soon: What To Expect

Vivo has teased the launch of its V70 series in India, confirming two models – the Vivo V70 and the first-ever V70 Elite. The phones will feature refreshed flat-edge designs, ZEISS-tuned triple cameras and enhanced performance. Leaks suggest a mid-February launch, with expected prices ranging between Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 49,999.

Vivo V70 series is all set to launch in India soon. The company is teasing the arrival of two variants - the Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite. The teaser video highlights a refreshed design, enhanced imaging capabilities, and improved performance for the upcoming smartphones. This series also marks the first time an 'Elite' variant being introduced in the V series. While the exact launch date remains under wraps, leaks suggest a debut in mid-February, with prices expected to range between Rs. 28,999 and Rs. 49,999, positioning them in the premium mid-range segment.

Vivo took to Twitter to share the first teaser of the Vivo V70 series. The teaser claims the two devices as 'coming soon'. The phones are teased to feature a triple camera setup, redefined video recording, and unleashed performance. Both models are anticipated to feature flat edges and a square-shaped camera module, moving away from the curved design of the predecessor Vivo V60 series. Furthermore, a ZEISS collaboration is also teased.

Vivo V70 specifications (expected)

Based on leaks, the standard Vivo V70 is expected to offer a 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate. It may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo V70 is likely to feature a triple rear setup with Zeiss optics – 50-megapixel main sensor with OIS, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and 50-megapixel 3x telephoto lens. Up front, the phone is rumoured to feature a 50-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide field of view.

The device is rumoured to pack a 6,500mAh with 90W fast charging support. Other features include IP68 dust and water resistance, latest OriginOS with up to 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

Vivo V70 Elite specifications (expected)

The Vivo V70 Elite is rumoured to have the same display as the V70. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset for better multitasking and gaming.

Identical to V70, the V70 Elite may feature a ZEISS-tuned triple rear cameras (50-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 50-megapixel 3x telephoto) and 50-megapixel front camera. Additional AI features like AI Holi Festive Portrait and AI Magic Weather are expected. It is also rumoured to have the same battery as the V70.

