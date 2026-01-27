Vivo X200T With Triple 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Vivo X200T With 10x Zoom To Launch In India On January 27: What To Expect | X/ Vivo India

Vivo Vivo X200T has launched in India. In a seemingly quite manner, the OEM has made available its latest offering - the Vivo X200T - on Flipkart. The phone sports a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. It joins the Vivo X200 series family, which was launched last year.

Vivo X200T price in India

As for pricing, the Vivo X200T is priced in India at Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option, and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The phone comes in Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black colour options. It is up for pre-order on Flipkart and Vivo India store, and will go on sale from February 3.

Launch offers include no-cost EMI from Rs. 2,500 per month, instant discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on bank cards, up to Rs. 5,000 exchange bonus, one year extended warranty, and 15 days replacement policy. Vivo is also offering an additional Rs. 1,000 off for students only.

Vivo X200T specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo X200T runs on OriginOS 16 based on Android 16. As for display, the phone features a 6.67-inch ZEISS Master Color AMOLED display with 120Hz peak refresh rate, P3 wide color gamut, 460ppi pixel density, and 5,000nits peak brightness. It comes with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on board.

The Vivo X200T is seen to sport a circular camera module at the back and a punch-hole camera up front. The phone is said to feature a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel super telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel main lens, and a 50-megapixel ZEISS ultra wide-angle camera. There is also a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture on board. Camera features include Multi-focal HD portrait,

Vivo X200T is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC and is likely to come with up to 12GB of RAM. Storage options are likely to max out at 512GB. The phone is listed to come with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, and measures at 160x7.9x64.2mm. It weighs at 205 grams approximately.

The Vivo X200T packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W flashcharge support at 40W wireless charging as well. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.4, USB 2.0, and Wi-Fi 6.