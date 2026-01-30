Realme P4 Power 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme and Xiaomi have recently launched new mid-range 5G smartphones in India, with the Realme P4 Power 5G standing out for its massive battery and higher refresh rate display, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G emphasises a high-resolution main camera and bigger display. The Realme model features a 10,001mAh battery with 80W charging alongside a 144Hz AMOLED screen, whereas the Redmi offers a 200MP primary camera, and a slightly larger display with higher peak brightness.

This on-paper comparison is not a thorough review of real-world performance or user experience. The Realme P4 Power goes on sale starting February 5 at 12 noon IST via Realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is set to go on sale from February 4 onwards on Amazon.

Realme P4 Power 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Price in India

The Realme P4 Power is priced starting at Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, with the 8GB + 256GB option at Rs. 27,999 and the top 12GB + 256GB at Rs. 30,999. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G begins at Rs. 29,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the 8GB + 256GB configuration is priced at Rs. 31,999, positioning the Realme as the more affordable entry point across comparable RAM and storage tiers.

Realme P4 Power 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Colour Options

The Realme P4 Power comes in TransSilver, TransOrange, and TransBlue, finishes. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G provides Silver Ash, Mirage Blue, and Carbon Black.

Realme P4 Power 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Display

The Realme P4 Power equips a 17.27cm AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution of 1280x2800 pixels, a maximum 144Hz refresh rate (default 120Hz), up to 240Hz touch sampling, peak brightness reaching 6500nits APL alongside 1800nits HBM, 453 PPI density, 10-bit color depth, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G features a larger 17.35cm (6.83-inch) AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution of 2772x1280 pixels, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3200nits peak brightness, 1800 nits HBM, 447 PPI, 12-bit color depth, HDR10+, Dolby Vision support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, along with certifications for low blue light, circadian friendly viewing, and flicker-free operation.

Realme P4 Power 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Processor

Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset on a 4nm process, featuring an octa-core CPU and Mali-G615 GPU. The Realme P4 Power lists the GPU clock at 1.047GHz, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G specifies a maximum CPU speed of 2.6GHz, resulting in largely similar processing capabilities on paper.

Realme P4 Power 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Battery

The Realme P4 Power leads with a 10,001mAh typical capacity battery (9750mAh rated) and supports up to 80W ultra-fast charging, compatible with various standards including 55W PPS. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G has a 6,580mAh typical battery paired with 45W charging via an in-box charger, offering less capacity but still substantial endurance for daily use.

Realme P4 Power 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Camera

The Realme P4 Power includes a 50-megapixel wide-angle main rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2-axis OIS, and autofocus, alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 112-degree field of view, supporting 4K video at 30fps. Its front camera is 16-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G features a 200-megapixel main rear sensor with f/1.7 aperture, 1.4-inch sensor size, and OIS, plus an 8-megapixel ultra-wide with f/2.2 aperture, also capable of 4K at 30fps. The front camera here is 20-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a 1/4-inch sensor, potentially providing advantages in detail capture on the primary sensor.

Realme P4 Power 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Design

The Realme P4 Power measures approximately 162.26mm in height, 76.15mm in width, and 9.08mm in thickness, weighing about 219g. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is slightly taller at 163.61mm, narrower at 78.09mm, thinner at 7.96mm, and lighter at 210g. The Redmi model stands out with comprehensive IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K dust and water resistance ratings, while the Realme P4 Power does not specify an IP rating in its details.

Realme P4 Power 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Verdict

On paper, the Realme P4 Power stands out as the stronger value proposition for users who prioritise battery life and display fluidity, thanks to its massive 10,001mAh battery with 80W charging and a smoother 144Hz AMOLED panel at a lower starting price of Rs. 25,999. The Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G, priced from Rs. 29,999, counters with a significantly higher-resolution 200-megapixel main camera, a brighter and more color-accurate 1.5K display with advanced certifications, slimmer and lighter design, and superior IP68/IP69K water and dust resistance.

The choice depends on priorities - the Realme P4 Power excels for endurance and affordability, while the Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G appeals more to those focused on photography, display quality, and build durability.