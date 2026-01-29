Realme P4 Power Review: A Marathon Runner With Exceptional Stamina

In a market flooded with mid-range contenders, the Realme P4 Power emerges as a battery beast that punches above its weight, especially when stack it against rivals like the newly launched Redmi Note 15 Pro. Both phones share the same Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor, ensuring comparable performance, but the Realme edges ahead with its mammoth 10,001mAh battery that delivers superior endurance for power users. Priced starting at Rs. 25,999, it's a steal compared to the Redmi Note 15 Pro's Rs. 29,999 entry point, making it an attractive option for those prioritising longevity and value without sacrificing speed.

Realme P4 Power: Design

Realme has teamed up with Pearl Academy to craft the P4 Power's aesthetics, clearly targeting the GenZ crowd with its youthful, vibrant vibe. The design features subtle tweaks at the back, including a transparency-inspired top third panel that gives it a modern, semi-see-through look - hence the ‘Trans’ in our TransBlue variant, which adds a cool, ethereal blue hue that shifts subtly under light. The phone feels premium with its curved edges that make it easier to grip, despite not being the slimmest device out there. To keep it lightweight at just under 200g while housing that massive battery, Realme employs clever engineering like airbag corners for shock absorption, a reinforced aluminium frame for structural integrity, and Gorilla Glass on the front for scratch resistance. It also boasts three IP ratings (IP65 for dust and water resistance, plus others for added durability), ensuring it can handle everyday mishaps. In the box, you'll find the essentials - an 80W charger, a USB Type-C cable, a transparent silicon cover that's surprisingly good-quality, an information leaflet, and a SIM ejection tool. Overall, it's a design that balances boldness with practicality, appealing to younger users who want something fun yet functional.

Realme P4 Power port placement |

Realme P4 Power: Display

The display is one of the standout features of the Realme P4 Power, offering a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with up to 144Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth scrolling and gaming. Outdoors, it shines –literally - with excellent visibility even under direct sunlight, thanks to a peak brightness that cuts through glare without washing out colours. I found it particularly impressive during daytime use, where HDR content popped vividly, and the slight curve at the edges added to the immersive feel without causing accidental touches. Realme packs in AI enhancements like Hyper Clarity for upscaling low-res videos, Always-on HDR for consistent dynamic range, and Hyper Motion for smoother playback, which really elevate streaming sessions on Netflix or YouTube. It's versatile for social media, movies, and games, with customization options letting you tweak colour profiles or refresh rates to suit your preferences. The single speaker gets loud enough for casual listening, though a stereo setup would have rounded out the multimedia experience better. In my testing, it handled everything from bright outdoor navigation to dim indoor reading without strain, making it a reliable daily driver.

Realme P4 Power Display |

Realme P4 Power: Battery

The battery life here is nothing short of revolutionary, with Realme managing to cram a 10,001mAh cell into a relatively lightweight chassis without compromising on portability. They achieved this through efficient internal optimisations, including the vapour chamber cooling system that dissipates heat effectively, allowing for denser packing of components. In light usage, like browsing, calls, and occasional social media, the phone easily lasted two full days on a single charge. Push it harder with heavy binge-watching or gaming, and it still delivered about 1.5 days of runtime, which is remarkable for such demanding tasks. The included 80W charger juices it up fully in about an hour, and features like bypass charging (which routes power directly to the phone while bypassing the battery during sessions) and a quick-trigger rapid charge option make it even more convenient. Even with max settings i.e. full resolution, 144Hz refresh, and AI features enabled, the power management from the Dimensity chip kept drain minimal. This one is made for marathon users

Realme P4 Power: Camera

The camera setup on the P4 Power is solid for its price, led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor that delivers consistent results across various scenarios. It excels in outdoor daylight, capturing detailed, vibrant shots with accurate colours, though AI processing can occasionally overdo it, making hues a tad unnatural. Videos from the main lens are stable and sharp, with good edge detection for portraits. The 8-megapixel ultra-wide is serviceable for landscapes or group shots, offering minimal distortion and decent focus, but it falls short on detail compared to the primary sensor - best reserved for well-lit conditions, as low-light performance dips. Selfies from the 16-megapixel front camera are quick and detailed, with natural skin tones, and the dual video mode is a fun addition for vloggers, letting you record from front and rear cameras simultaneously for creative storytelling. Overall, the main camera carries the load admirably, making this a capable setup for social media enthusiasts, though if pixel-perfect ultra- wide or advanced night modes are your priority, you might look want to keep looking.

Realme P4 Power Camera Samples |

The fun part is AI Edit Genie, which comes with several options like the AI Style Me, AI LightMe, and AI Inspiration. Few transformations using these AI tools, are shared below.

Realme P4 Power AI Edits |

Realme P4 Power: Performance

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset and 12GB of RAM, the P4 Power handles everyday tasks with ease. In benchmarks, it scored around 1,052 in Geekbench single-core and 2,966 in multi-core CPU tests, while GPU scores clocked at 3,040 - figures that put it on par with other mid-rangers. In my time with the device, multitasking was seamless. I switched between apps, games, and browsers without hiccups, and background apps resumed instantly without reloads. Gaming sessions stayed cool thanks to the vapour chamber, even on high graphics in titles like PUBG, with minimal throttling. Realme promises three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. It's not the absolute fastest in its class, but the combo of power management and RAM makes it a dependable performer for gamers and heavy users alike.

Realme P4 Power Geekbench Results |

Realme P4 Power: Software

Running on Realme UI 7, the interface is smooth and intuitive, with no bloatware slowing things down. A key highlight is the separation of the control center and notifications shade, borrowed from iOS influences, which makes quick toggles and alerts easier to manage without clutter. Gestures feel responsive, and AI features like next-word predictions or battery optimisations integrate seamlessly. Customisation is deep, from display tweaks to app behaviours, giving users plenty of control. In my experience, it ran fluidly without lags, enhancing the overall user-friendliness for folks who crave personalisation.

Realme P4 Power software |

Realme P4 Power: Verdict

The Realme P4 Power is a compelling mid-ranger that nails the essentials - epic battery life, a vibrant display, and reliable performance- while keeping costs down. It's not flawless. The cameras could use more polish, and a stereo speaker would elevate media consumption. But for anyone tired of daily charging rituals or seeking value-packed features, it's a winner.

I'd rate it 4.5 out of 5 for its innovative edge in a crowded segment.