 Sabarimala Gold Theft: Scientific Tests Confirm Sanctum Panels Were Not Replaced
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechSabarimala Gold Theft: Scientific Tests Confirm Sanctum Panels Were Not Replaced

Sabarimala Gold Theft: Scientific Tests Confirm Sanctum Panels Were Not Replaced

Scientific analysis by ISRO’s VSSC has confirmed that Sabarimala’s sanctum door panels were not replaced in the gold theft case. Tests show gold was chemically stripped from original copper sheets, causing surface changes but leaving the structure intact. The findings narrow the probe to the extraction method, with a final report pending before the Kerala High Court.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
Sabarimala Gold Theft: Scientific Tests Confirm Sanctum Panels Were Not Replaced | File Pic

Thiruvananthapuram: Fresh scientific findings have added a crucial layer of clarity to the sensational Sabarimala gold theft case, with experts confirming that the sanctum door panels were not replaced and that the crime involved the stripping of gold from copper-plated sheets.

The findings, submitted to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and placed before the Kerala High Court on Wednesday, rule out speculation of wholesale replacement of the sanctum fixtures or their transfer to international rackets.

Scientists from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (ISRO -VSSC), who conducted detailed material analysis, have testified that the panels currently installed at Sabarimala are the original copper sheets.

Tests have confirmed that the stolen material was gold layered over copper, and not solid gold panels, as had been widely speculated earlier.

FPJ Shorts
Skipper Ltd Q3 Profit Jumps 46% YoY To ₹52.8 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹1,370.6 Crore
Skipper Ltd Q3 Profit Jumps 46% YoY To ₹52.8 Crore, Revenue Rises To ₹1,370.6 Crore
India, EU Align 6G Research Priorities To Build Secure Future Networks
India, EU Align 6G Research Priorities To Build Secure Future Networks
Caught On Camera: Greater Noida Cop Dragged 500 Metres On Car Bonnet During Vehicle Check, Driver Flees
Caught On Camera: Greater Noida Cop Dragged 500 Metres On Car Bonnet During Vehicle Check, Driver Flees
Gillette India Q3 Profit Surges 37% To ₹173 Crore, Revenue At ₹790 Crore Despite QoQ Dip
Gillette India Q3 Profit Surges 37% To ₹173 Crore, Revenue At ₹790 Crore Despite QoQ Dip
Read Also
'Heartbroken': Apple CEO Tim Cook Sends Personal Memo To Employees After Backlash Over Partying With...
article-image

According to the testimony, the wooden framework of the sanctum door -- locally referred to as the kattill -- was also found to be original.

However, samples taken from sheets that were removed and later reinstalled showed a significant reduction in gold content, establishing that the precious metal had been stripped while leaving the base copper intact.

Addressing visible alterations in the panels that had fuelled suspicion, VSSC scientists said that the changes were the result of chemical reactions rather than physical replacement.

The application of mercury and associated chemical solutions, typically used in gold extraction processes, caused variations in the chemical composition of the sheets, leading to surface-level changes.

There is, however, no scientific evidence to suggest that the original sheets were removed and substituted with new ones, the scientists clarified.

Read Also
Amazon Confirms 16,000 Job Cuts Starting Today: Here's What It Is Offering Impacted Employees
article-image

The SIT has informed the High Court that further analysis remains underway, including comparative testing of samples collected from the old sanctum door.

VSSC officials have indicated that a consolidated final report, incorporating these comparative results, will be submitted shortly.

The scientific testimony is expected to play a decisive role in shaping the direction of the investigation, narrowing its focus to the mechanics of the gold theft and identifying those responsible for executing the chemically driven extraction without altering the sanctum’s core structures.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sabarimala Gold Theft: Scientific Tests Confirm Sanctum Panels Were Not Replaced
Sabarimala Gold Theft: Scientific Tests Confirm Sanctum Panels Were Not Replaced
India, EU Align 6G Research Priorities To Build Secure Future Networks
India, EU Align 6G Research Priorities To Build Secure Future Networks
Realme Buds Clip With Up To 36 Hours Of Battery Life Launched In India, Priced At ₹5,999
Realme Buds Clip With Up To 36 Hours Of Battery Life Launched In India, Priced At ₹5,999
Realme P4 Power With 10,001mAh Battery, 144Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Realme P4 Power With 10,001mAh Battery, 144Hz Display Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G vs Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared