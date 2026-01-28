'Heartbroken': Apple CEO Tim Cook Sends Personal Memo To Employees After Backlash Over Partying With Donald & Melania Trump After ICE Shootings

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday sent his staff a personal memo after a backlash for attending a VIP party with Donald and Melania Trump at the White House. Cook had gone to a private premiere of the Melania documentary on Saturday night, just hours after the brutal death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, who was shot dead by a federal agent in Minnesota.

"Team, I'm heartbroken by the events in Minneapolis, and my prayers and deepest sympathies are with the families, with the communities, and with everyone that's been affected," he said in the internal memo.

He further said that he spoke to the POTUS and shared his views, "This is a time for deescalation. I believe America is strongest when we live up to our highest ideals, when we treat everyone with dignity and respect no matter who they are or where they're from, and when we embrace our shared humanity. This is something Apple has always advocated for. I had a good conversation with the president this week where I shared my views, and I appreciate his openness to engaging on issues that matter to us all."

"I know this is very emotional and challenging for so many. I am proud of how deeply our teams care about the world beyond our walls. That empathy is one of Apple's greatest strengths and it is something I believe we all cherish," he added.

President Trump said on Tuesday his administration was “going to de-escalate a little bit” the situation in Minneapolis, where over 3,000 ICE and Border Patrol agents have been sent in a deliberately provocative anti-migrant surge.

37- year old Pretti was the second Minneapolis resident shot dead by federal agents in the city this month after the killing of mother-of-three Renee Good on Jan 7.