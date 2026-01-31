‘Made In Assam’ Chips To Power India’s Global Rise By 2026: Union Home Amit Shah At Mising Youth Festival

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that Assam is poised to emerge as a global technology hub, with the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing facility set to generate employment for over 27,000 youths and carry the label ‘Made in Assam’ to markets across the world by the end of 2026.

Addressing the 10th Mising Youth Festival at Dhemaji, Shah said the project symbolises a new chapter in Assam’s development journey under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “By 2026, chips manufactured in Assam will enhance India’s pride globally,” he said, linking technological growth with youth empowerment and economic self-reliance.

Highlighting the changing security and social landscape of the state, Shah said Assam is steadily moving from conflict to confidence. He noted that several peace accords signed by the Modi government have led to nearly 10,000 youths laying down arms. “Today, the youth of Assam are choosing vision over violence and dreams over fear,” he said, adding that over 1.56 lakh government jobs have been provided without recommendations or favouritism.

Referring to the Mising community, Shah said the Assam government’s decision to introduce the Mising language as a medium of instruction in 200 lower primary schools reflects its commitment to protecting indigenous identities. He described the Mising society as the “heartbeat of the Brahmaputra Valley” and a vital part of Assam’s cultural soul.

On the issue of infiltration, the Home Minister said the High-Powered Demographic Mission, announced by Prime Minister Modi, is a decisive step to address unnatural demographic changes across the country. He alleged that during two decades of opposition rule, infiltration had increased sharply in several districts of Assam, altering the state’s demographic balance. “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, infiltrators will be identified and deported one by one,” Shah asserted, claiming that the state has already freed around 1.26 lakh acres of land from illegal occupation.

Shah underlined the Centre’s financial commitment to Assam, stating that while the previous central government allocated ₹1.28 lakh crore to the state over a decade, the Modi government has provided ₹4.5 lakh crore in the last ten years. He cited major investments in infrastructure, including ₹30,000 crore for roads, ₹95,000 crore for railways and ₹10,000 crore for airport development.

Emphasising tribal welfare, Shah said the Modi government has significantly expanded funding for tribal development. He recalled that while the total allocation for tribal affairs between 2004 and 2014 stood at ₹28,000 crore, the current budget earmarks ₹1.35 lakh crore. He added that funding for Eklavya Model Residential Schools has been increased 25-fold, and tribal museums are being built across the country to preserve indigenous heritage.

Praising the Mising Youth Festival, Shah said it sends a powerful message that cultural identity and rights are best protected through celebration, dialogue and participation—not violence. He highlighted festivals like Ali-Aye-Ligang as examples of living in harmony with nature and said traditions such as Donyi-Polo philosophy give Assam and India a distinct identity on the world stage.

Acknowledging the contributions of the Mising community to India’s freedom struggle and national development, Shah said projects like the Bogibeel Bridge stand as symbols of “new India,” built with the hard work of local communities and completed under the Modi government’s decisive leadership.

Looking ahead, he announced that special recruitment drives for Mising youth into the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) would be undertaken, enabling them to play a direct role in strengthening India’s internal security.

The event was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and several other dignitaries, alongside thousands of youths and community members.