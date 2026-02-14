Bhopal News: Life Imprisonment To Dhabha Worker In Murder Case | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court, Bhopal, convicted bhabha worker awarding him life imprisonment in murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Suchita Srivastava convicted Sanju alias Sanjay Vishwakarma alias Manish Vishwakarma, who killed fellow employee Kamal Singh Meena by hitting him on the head with an iron rod during a dispute at a dhaba. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and a fine of 1000 rupees.

According to the prosecution, on October 26, 2023, a minor dispute broke out between co-workers at Dada Ji Dhaba located under Eintkhedi police station area.

Accused Sanju alias Sanjay Vishwakarma alias Manish Vishwakarma attacked fellow employee Kamal Singh Meena on the head with an iron rod, injuring him. Kamal Singh Meena was admitted to a private hospital by his colleagues for treatment.

Kamal Singh Meena died on October 27 while undergoing treatment. On the complaint of Chandrabhan alias Pappu Tiwari, Itkhedi police had registered a crime against the accused under Section 302 of IPC.