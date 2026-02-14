Bhopal News: Labour Department May Be Named ‘Shram Shakti’ | Representative Image

The name of the labor department is likely to be changed soon and could be rechristened as "Shram Shakti Department."

The department is also set to go through a makeover to meet future challenges and evolving workforce needs.

A senior officer said the process is still in initial stages and will take time to finalise. Discussions with all stakeholders are underway.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while reviewing departmental activities, had suggested a makeover, noting that a name change was only a small aspect of it.

Modern issues like mental health are also being considered. New realities related to labour workforce are emerging, such as ensuring workers operate within stipulated time frames and reviewing work allocation strategies.

The exercise aims to reposition the department in light of modern scenarios and align it with new labour codes. Sources said the initiative is designed to create a positive impact in tune with societal needs.

A formal proposal to rename the department as Shram Shakti has been made and will be forwarded to Labour Minister Prahlad Patel for approval. An officer familiar with the plan said that the term “Labour Department” traditionally suggests it is meant only for physical labourers, but today’s definition of labour is broader, including skilled professionals.