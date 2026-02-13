Bhopal News: 87-Year-Old Hariprasad Chaurasia’s Performance Wins Hearts | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The captivating performance of Padma Vibhushan recipient music maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia and his disciples won the hearts of the audience at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Friday evening.

The 87-year-old Chaurasia began his performance with raga Yaman under the Hari Pranam series. He also played more ragas, which mesmerized the music lovers of different age groups who were present in large numbers. It was part of the inaugural day of the 10-day event organized to mark the 44th Foundation Day of the Bharat Bhavan.

Chaurasia told media persons that he practiced (riyaz) daily. “I miss santoor maestro Shiv Kumar Sharma, with whom I often used to perform,” he added.

Bharat Bhavan is dynamic expression of human creativity; CM

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that Bharat Bhavan was not just a building but a dynamic expression of human creativity. For mortals, birthdays mark moving a step closer to death; for institutions, it is a day of honor and pride, he said.

The chief minister was speaking at a function organized to mark the 44th Foundation Day of Bharat Bhavan in the city on Friday. Yadav said that he was honored to get an opportunity to welcome flute maestro Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. “There was one Hari (Krishna) who held a flute in his hands, and here we have another Hari with a flute,” Yadav added.