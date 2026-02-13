Bhopal News: 2 Years On, CM Police Band Plan Playing On Paper

Bhopal News: 2 Years On, CM Mohan Yadav’s Police Band Plan Playing On Paper | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): More than two years after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced setting up police bands in every district of Madhya Pradesh, bands are yet to strike a note on the ground.

Yadav made the announcement during a visit to police headquarters in Bhopal a few days after being sworn in as chief minister in December 2023. He said police bands were not only about music but also about pride and motivation.

Then DGP Sudhir Saxena backed the view, saying bands help make police more people-friendly and promote enthusiasm towards uniformed services, making them an attractive employment avenue.

Since then, the chief minister has reiterated the need for district-level police bands on several occasions. However, implementation has not moved beyond paperwork.

At present, the state has five police bands. After the announcement, it was decided to create bands in three grades—A, B, and C. Grade A bands, each with 36 musicians, were to be stationed in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Ujjain. Grade B bands, with 26 musicians each, were to be deployed at police range level. Remaining districts were to get Grade C bands with 16 musicians each.

Cabinet nod after long wait

It took a full year for the cabinet to clear the proposal. The approval came on January 15, 2025. Subsequently, on February 10, 2025, the Home Department wrote to Police Headquarters granting sanction for the creation of 932 new posts for district police bands.

Hiring yet to begin

On February 19, 2025, PHQ ordered the creation of 932 posts for bands—10 inspectors, 38 sub-inspectors, 72 assistant sub-inspectors, 170 head constables, and 642 constables. The order, however, carried a condition. Except for ceremonial occasions when they would perform as band members, personnel will carry out regular policing duties according to their ranks.

Recruitment soon ADG

Additional Director General of Police (SAF) Chanchal Shekhar said steps are being taken to fulfill the chief minister’s announcement. "The recruitment process will begin soon, and everything will be done as per rules," he said.