Bhopal News: Mounting Garbage Heaps Spark Dog Bite Fear | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mounting garbage piles across Bhopal have intensified fear of dog bites and raised questions over the preparedness of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) for Swachh Survekshan 2025–26.

A widening gap is visible between official cleanliness claims and ground reality, with residents blaming civic apathy for deteriorating conditions.

A review in Narmadapuram, Shyamala Hills, Karond, Kolar, and Ayodhya Bypass areas shows irregular door-to-door garbage collection. In absence of timely pickups, residents are dumping waste along roads and on vacant plots.

The city has over 600 garbage vulnerable points (GVPs). Unattended heaps filled with rotting food and organic waste have turned into feeding and breeding grounds for stray dogs, increasing aggressive behavior and putting children and the elderly at risk.

Alarming numbers

Bhopal generates nearly 850–900 tonnes of solid waste daily, of which around 15% remains uncollected on streets. Hospitals, including Hamidia and JP, are reporting 100–120 dog bite cases daily, with long queues for anti-rabies vaccination. The stray dog population in the city is estimated to have crossed 1.2 lakh.

Danger zones

Karond Mandi, areas behind AIIMS in Saket Nagar, Kolar Tiraha, Nayapura, and Bhanpur Khanti have emerged as major hotspots where garbage accumulation has led to large gatherings of stray dogs, making daily movement risky for residents.

Children confined indoors

Garbage-littered parks and playgrounds have heightened safety concerns, prompting many parents to stop sending children outdoors. Residents say unless immediate corrective steps are taken, the city’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan claims and Swachh Survekshan aspirations may remain confined to paper.