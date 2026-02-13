 MP News: Complete Census Work On Time, Says CM Mohan Yadav
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 07:42 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a historic decision to conduct a fully digital census in the country, the first social-level census since 1931.

He directed collectors and commissioners to complete all census-related tasks in a time-bound manner.

Addressing a state-level training convention here on Friday for the first phase of Census 2027, Yadav said the exercise is not just an administrative task but a campaign that will decide the nation’s direction.

He said it also tests government transparency, administrative sensitivity and reliability. “The challenges vary across regions, so census work must be completed on schedule,” he said.

article-image

Speaking about the upcoming budget session and festivals, he urged officials to consider public sentiment while maintaining law and order. Communal harmony should be ensured during Holi.

On other governance matters, he stressed sensitive handling of compensation cases in water-related projects. The government is preparing plans to promote urad and groundnut cultivation, while districts should compete to contain stubble-burning incidents.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain said census is among the toughest administrative exercises, conducted once every 10 years. This time, technology will allow figures to be released faster, with important data collected through GIS systems. Accurate data entry will lead to better outcomes.

Census at a glance

The census will be carried out in two phases. In the first phase, houses will be listed, followed by the full census where every person is counted. Information such as age, sex, marital status, religion, differently-abled status, mother tongue, literacy, economic activities and reproduction details will be collected.

