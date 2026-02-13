Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Asks BMC, Collector To Fix Waste Management Gaps

Bhopal News: National Green Tribunal Halts Illegal Mining In 9 MP Quarries, Orders Review Of 237 Environmental Clearances | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered Collector and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to redress issues raised by applicant Nitin Saxena by filing a reply before the next hearing.

NGT also directed that GPS-equipped enclosed vehicles be used for waste transport to prevent littering on roads, and asked local bodies to organise workshops and seminars next week to raise public awareness on solid waste management rules.

Since the matter is pending before the Supreme Court of India, which is monitoring waste disposal, the next hearing is listed for April 21, when an update on the latest status will be reviewed.

Saxena had raised discrepancies in waste generation quantities and questioned the location of Bairagarh Transfer Station, alleging it is situated within a wetland.

The State Pollution Control Board presented a detailed report on waste-to-energy plants in the state, highlighting capacity and waste availability across cities. In Indore, a 550 TPD bio-CNG plant is operational, while in Jabalpur, a 600 TPD plant is running at full capacity, generating around 11.5 MWh of electricity.

In Rewa, a 6 MW plant is currently short of 380 MT waste needed to operate at full capacity of 500 MT/day, with supply planned from Singrauli and Shahdol.

In Gwalior, a 310 TPD bio-gas plant has been prepared, with a DPR ready to bring waste from Morena, Bhind, and Datia. In Chhindwara, waste from Chhindwara, Betul, and Pandhurna is currently insufficient to operate the plant.