 Bhopal News: 7 Bills To Be Tabled In Budget Session
Bhopal News: 7 Bills To Be Tabled In Budget Session

Bhopal News: 7 Bills To Be Tabled In Budget Session

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: 7 Bills To Be Tabled In Budget Session | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At least seven bills of different departments are likely to be tabled in the upcoming budget session of the state. Three bills are of the labor department, two of the law department and two of the finance department.

A labour department official said that three bills were in the pipeline and efforts were being made to give final touches to them. One bill was to repeal the Madhya Pradesh Slate and Pencil Karmakar Act.

Once there were thousands of industries of slate and pencils. But at present, the use of slate and pencil has come to almost nought. Therefore, the number of industries involved in this work has shrunk.

In such a scenario, the Slate and Pencil Karmakar Board is unnecessary, becoming a cause of financial strain. Hence the Slate and Pencil Karmakar Board would be abolished and merged with the Labour Welfare Board.

article-image

The other proposed bill is related to Shops and Establishment (Amendment) Act to allow 24-hour working of shops in rural areas.

Earlier, such an Act was made for urban areas. The proposed bill is just its extension to rural areas to increase employment opportunities.

The safety of employees and incentives would be ensured if they work in night shifts.

The bill would include certain conditions for operation of shops or establishments during night hours in rural areas.

The two bills of the finance department are appropriation bill and bill of supplementary budget.

MLAs' salary & allowance bill likely during budget session

So far, the government committee formed to review the salary and wages of sitting MLAs and pension of ex-MLAs is yet to reach any final conclusion. If consensus is reached, a bill to increase the salary and allowances of MLAs could be tabled before the assembly any day.

