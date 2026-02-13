Bhopal Power Cut February 14: Power To Remain Disrupted In Nizamuddin Colony, Gautam Nagar, Halalpur Bus Stand, MLA Rest House & More Check Full List | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in many parts of Bhopal will face temporary power cuts on February 14 due to conductor stringing, and maintenance works by the electricity department.

Area: Bend Joint Govindpura Bhopal, Precision Engineering Comp. Govindpura, Emjay Industries, Mahalaxmi Vidyut Udyog Bhopal, B.K. Industries Bhopal, V.K. Enterprises Bhopal, Ultra Tech Cement Ltd. Bhopal, R.S. Enterprises Bhopal, Harsh Polymer Bhopal.

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: Pole replacement & covered conductor stringing work under the SSTD Scheme.

Area: Akansha Sales Promoters Bhopal, Akansha Sales Promoters Sector-H, and Manjeet Fabricators 35 A, Sector-H Industrial Area Govindpura Bhopal.

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: Pole replacement & covered conductor stringing work under the SSTD Scheme.

Areas: Holy Faith International Govindpura Bhopal, Abhishek Industries Bhopal, and Transcore Technologies.

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: Pole replacement & covered conductor stringing work under the SSTD Scheme.

Area: Nizamuddin Colony, Sagar Estate, Sukh Sagar Colony, Sachitanand Nagar, etc.

Time: 10:00 to 16:00

Reason: Pole replacement & covered conductor stringing work under the SSTD Scheme.

Area: Om Nagar, Savan Nagar, Halalpur Bus Stand, Bairagarh Road, Lake Land Garden, R.K. Residency, City Walk. Shant Ji Ki Kutiya, Thana Bairagarh

Time: 10:00 to 15:00

Reason: 5% supervision of Construction work

Area: F Ward, One Tree Hill

Time: 13:00 to 16:00

Reason: 5% supervision of Construction work

Area: Chhappan Quarter Teela, Gautam Nagar, Nariyal Kheda, Pipal Chouraha Nagarnigam Colony, Prem Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Ravidas Mandir.

Time: 13:00 to 17:00

Reason: RDSS Project work

Area: Bright Colony, Idgah, Gurudwara, Nilkanth Colony, Goyal Dham, Sahara Parisar, Maulana Azad. Colony Niyamat Pura Star Sadi Hall

Time: 13:00 to 17:00

Reason: RDSS Project work

Area: Bhel Pump, Bidla Mandir, Shahid Smarak, MLA Rest House

Time: 10:00 to 14:00

Reason: CSD Work (HOD Dismantal)

Area: MlA Rest House, Malviya Nagar Idbi Bank, MLA Quarters

Time: 10:00 to 17:00

Reason: CSD Work (HOD Dismantal)

Area: Sewa Dada And All Nearest Areas

Time: 10:30 to 14:00

Reason: DTR SHIFTING

Area: Prithvi Courtyard, Samardha Village, Liberty Colony & Near Area

Time: 11:00 to 15:30

Reason: 5% SUPERVISION WORK (LINE SHIFTING WORK)

Officials said power supply will be restored once the work is completed. Residents are requested to cooperate and stay prepared for the temporary outage.