Bhopal Power Cut February 12: Power To Remain Disrupted In Doctor Quarters, Govindpura, Dwarkapuri & More Check Full List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents in many parts of Bhopal will face temporary power cuts on February 12 due to metro construction, conductor stringing, and maintenance works by the electricity department. Officials said the shutdown is necessary to carry out safety and improvement work. People are advised to plan their day and complete important tasks in advance.

Area: Bardia Foods, Dhruv Pesticides Govindpura, Mechanical Construction Bhopal, G K Industries, Swastik Rubber Industries, Fitwell Corporation, Akshay Engineering Govindpura, Kanak Enterprises

Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Work: Covered conductor stringing work (SSTD)

Area: AG Colony, P and T Colony, 228 Quarters, Sanjay Complex, Karamchari Bhawan, Bajrang Shadi Hall, Agrasen Bhawan, CI Homes, 28A Blocks, Harshwardhan Nagar, Gurjar Bhawan

Time: 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Work: Metro construction work

Area: Metrological Colony, Nirala Nagar, Dwarkapuri, Ekta Market, Aakashwani, Akriti Garden

Time: 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Work: Metro construction work

Area: Doctor Quarters, Saidiya School, Central Library Itwara Road, Itwara Transport Area, Azad Market, Lalwani Press Road, Masjid Shakoor Khan, Guliyadai Road

Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Work: Metro construction work

Area: Rajvaidh H Sector and nearby areas

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Work: Supervision work (partial)

Area: Amra Eden Garden, Banjari D Sector, Custom Colony and nearby areas

Time: 11:00 am to 3:00 pm

Work: Supervision work (partial)

Area: Ruchi Life Olive Campus

Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Work: Departmental work (pole painting)

Officials said power supply will be restored once the work is completed. Residents are requested to cooperate and stay prepared for the temporary outage.