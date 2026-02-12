Bhopal News: NHRC Issues Final Warning To Collector Over Illegal Liquor Shop In Arera Colony

NHRC | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has reprimanded the Bhopal Collector over the operation of an alleged illegal liquor shop in the residential locality of Arera Colony. The Commission on Thursday issued a final warning, directing concrete action within four weeks.

In its order, the Commission stated that failure to act impartially could invite punitive proceedings against the collector under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. The NHRC has sought a detailed report by March 20..

The case pertains to a liquor outlet operated by the Som Group on a residential plot reportedly located less than 50 meters from the Arya Samaj Temple and adjacent to Anushree Children’s Hospital.

Earlier, the Commission had taken cognizance of complaints and ordered an inquiry. However, after allegations surfaced that misleading information was submitted in the investigation report, the NHRC reopened the probe.

Commission member Priyank Kanoongo recently conducted a surprise inspection and reportedly found irregularities, including illegal enclosures and discrepancies in official records.

The NHRC clarified that property tax records alone cannot determine the legality of the shop and directed the collector to independently verify land use permissions, lease conditions, master plan provisions, and building approvals.

Read Also MP News: Heavy Police Security Deployed As Bageshwar Dham Gears Up For Grand Mass Marriage

If violations are confirmed, the shop must be relocated or shut down.

Complainant and Congress leader Vivek Tripathi welcomed the Commission’s intervention, stating that accountability must be fixed if negligence or illegal patronage is found.