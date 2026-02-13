Bhopal News: No Professor Posts In Pediatrics, Toxicology At Government Ayurvedic Colleges In MP | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): `Government Ayurvedic colleges in Madhya Pradesh do not have professor posts in the Kaumarbhritya (Pediatrics) department, limiting their ability to expand undergraduate intake.

A professor position in Kaumarbhritya has not been created in government Ayurvedic colleges located in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Ujjain, Gwalior, Indore, and Burhanpur.

In another key department—Agadatantra (Toxicology)—a professor post has not been created in any government college except Pt. Khushilal Government Ayurvedic College.

Absence of professors in these two departments has prevented government colleges from increasing BAMS seats to 100. As a result, UG intake in state-run Ayurvedic colleges remains capped at 75 seats. In several other states, Ayurveda colleges have up to 200 UG seats.

The norms of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine, New Delhi, state that Ayurveda colleges must have lecturers, readers, and professors across 14 departments, including Samhita Siddhanta, Rachana Sharir, Kriya Sharir, Dravyaguna, Rasa Shastra and Bhaishajya Kalpana, Rognidana, Angad Tantra, Swasthavrut, Kayachikitsa, Panchkarma, Shalya Tantra, Shalakya Tantra, Prasuti Gynecology, and Kaumarbhritya.

For 60 UG seats, a reader or professor is mandatory. To increase intake to 100, 150, or 200 seats, the requirement rises substantially—36 teaching staff for 60 seats, 51 for 100 seats, 70 for 150 seats, and 90 for 200 seats.

Even at present strength, more than 100 posts of teaching, medical, and paramedical staff are lying vacant in government Ayurveda colleges across the state.

Dr. Rakesh Pandey, National Spokesperson of AYUSH Medical Association, said the chief minister, AYUSH minister, and director-commissioner of the AYUSH department have been urged to create professor posts in Kaumarbhritya and Agadatantra departments in all government Ayurveda colleges. He said appointments or promotions must be made to maintain recognition and enable an increase of UG seats from 100 to 200.