 MP News: Mhow-Indore-Bhopal Intercity Express Reduced To 18 Coaches From 24; 500 Daily Commuters Struggle To Get Seats
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Mhow-Indore-Bhopal Intercity Express Reduced To 18 Coaches From 24; 500 Daily Commuters Struggle To Get Seats

MP News: Mhow-Indore-Bhopal Intercity Express Reduced To 18 Coaches From 24; 500 Daily Commuters Struggle To Get Seats

The Bhopal Intercity Express (19323/19324) is running with 18 instead of 24 coaches due to maintenance, causing severe overcrowding for daily commuters between Mhow, Indore and Bhopal. Nearly 500 passengers are affected, with many forced to stand. No timeline for restoration has been given. Meanwhile, 11 train pairs will halt at Sehore during Mahashivratri.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Bhopal Intercity Express Reduces To 18 Coaches From 24, 500 Daily Commuters Struggle To Get Seats | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Intercity Express (19323/19324) which runs between Mhow, Indore and Bhopal, is currently operating with only 18 coaches. Usually, the train consisted of 24 coaches.

According to information, due to the reduction of 6 coaches, daily commuters are facing overcrowding, difficulty in getting seats and problems while boarding and deboarding.

The train is considered one of the most important intercity services in the state. It connects Mhow’s military cantonment, Indore’s commercial hub and the state capital Bhopal. 

It departs from Mhow at 6:15 am, reaches Bhopal via Indore and returns to Mhow in the evening. Students, government employees, traders and office-goers depend heavily on this service.

FPJ Shorts
'Shiva Ram Konidela & Anveera Devi Konidela': Grandfather Chiranjeevi Announces Names Of Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's Twins
'Shiva Ram Konidela & Anveera Devi Konidela': Grandfather Chiranjeevi Announces Names Of Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's Twins
India's AI To Be Inclusive By Design, Sovereign By Capability: Dharmendra Pradhan
India's AI To Be Inclusive By Design, Sovereign By Capability: Dharmendra Pradhan
IGNOU BEd 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Details Here
IGNOU BEd 2026: Registration Process Ends Soon; Check Details Here
'Wish The Film Had...': Renuka Shahane Shares Look From Anushka Sharma's Chakda 'Xpress, Expresses Disappointment
'Wish The Film Had...': Renuka Shahane Shares Look From Anushka Sharma's Chakda 'Xpress, Expresses Disappointment

Passengers have complained that the reduced number of coaches has significantly lowered the train’s capacity. Railway expert Nagesh Namjoshi said that removing 6 to 7 coaches has affected space for nearly 500 passengers daily. 

Many travellers are forced to stand in aisles and near doors throughout the journey. They questioned why alternative coaches were not arranged in advance if maintenance was already scheduled.

Read Also
MP News: Special Trains To Manage Passenger Rush During Holi; Check List
article-image

Railway officials said six coaches have been sent for major maintenance and overhauling, due to which the train is temporarily running with fewer coaches. 

However, no clear timeline has been given on when the full rake will be restored. Passengers have demanded that additional coaches be arranged as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, in view of the Mahashivratri fair, 11 pairs of mail, express and superfast trains originating from or passing through Indore will be given temporary halts at Sehore railway station from February 13 to 22. 

According to Western Railway’s Ratlam Division, the decision has been taken to manage the extra rush of devotees and provide convenience during the festival.

Read Also
MP News: 6 Holi Special Trains To Operate Between Rani Kamalapati & Rewa
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Bajrang Dal Barges In Valentine's Party At NMIMS, Creates Ruckus, Vandalises Campus;...
Indore News: Bajrang Dal Barges In Valentine's Party At NMIMS, Creates Ruckus, Vandalises Campus;...
MP News: 25 Districts In State Lack Psychiatrists, Treatment Gap Crosses 80%
MP News: 25 Districts In State Lack Psychiatrists, Treatment Gap Crosses 80%
MP News: Mhow-Indore-Bhopal Intercity Express Reduced To 18 Coaches From 24; 500 Daily Commuters...
MP News: Mhow-Indore-Bhopal Intercity Express Reduced To 18 Coaches From 24; 500 Daily Commuters...
Indore Tragedy: Two-Year-Old Bhagirathpura Water Victim Could Get Ayushman Card Only 2 Days After...
Indore Tragedy: Two-Year-Old Bhagirathpura Water Victim Could Get Ayushman Card Only 2 Days After...
Madhya Pradesh February 13, 2026 Weather Updates: Cold Fades In State As Day Temperatures Cross...
Madhya Pradesh February 13, 2026 Weather Updates: Cold Fades In State As Day Temperatures Cross...