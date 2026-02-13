MP News: Mhow-Indore-Bhopal Intercity Express Reduced To 18 Coaches From 24; 500 Daily Commuters Struggle To Get Seats

Bhopal News: Bhopal Intercity Express Reduces To 18 Coaches From 24, 500 Daily Commuters Struggle To Get Seats | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Intercity Express (19323/19324) which runs between Mhow, Indore and Bhopal, is currently operating with only 18 coaches. Usually, the train consisted of 24 coaches.

According to information, due to the reduction of 6 coaches, daily commuters are facing overcrowding, difficulty in getting seats and problems while boarding and deboarding.

The train is considered one of the most important intercity services in the state. It connects Mhow’s military cantonment, Indore’s commercial hub and the state capital Bhopal.

It departs from Mhow at 6:15 am, reaches Bhopal via Indore and returns to Mhow in the evening. Students, government employees, traders and office-goers depend heavily on this service.

Passengers have complained that the reduced number of coaches has significantly lowered the train’s capacity. Railway expert Nagesh Namjoshi said that removing 6 to 7 coaches has affected space for nearly 500 passengers daily.

Many travellers are forced to stand in aisles and near doors throughout the journey. They questioned why alternative coaches were not arranged in advance if maintenance was already scheduled.

Railway officials said six coaches have been sent for major maintenance and overhauling, due to which the train is temporarily running with fewer coaches.

However, no clear timeline has been given on when the full rake will be restored. Passengers have demanded that additional coaches be arranged as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, in view of the Mahashivratri fair, 11 pairs of mail, express and superfast trains originating from or passing through Indore will be given temporary halts at Sehore railway station from February 13 to 22.

According to Western Railway’s Ratlam Division, the decision has been taken to manage the extra rush of devotees and provide convenience during the festival.