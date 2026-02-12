MP News: Special Trains To Manage Passenger Rush During Holi; Check List

MP News: Special Trains To Manage Passenger Rush During Holi | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway has announced the operation of special trains passing through the Ratlam Division to manage the additional passenger rush during the Holi festival.

1. Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj Superfast Weekly Special (Train No. 04126/04125)

Schedule: March 3 to March 31, 2026

Bandra to Subedarganj (Train No. 04126): Departs Bandra Terminus every Tuesday at 11:15 AM, reaches Ratlam at 9:25 PM, and arrives at Subedarganj at 5:00 PM the next day.

Return (Train No. 04125): Departs Subedarganj every Monday at 5:20 AM, halts at Ratlam at 9:45 PM, and reaches Bandra Terminus at 9:30 AM the following day.

Major Stops: Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Agra Idgah, and others.

Coaches: AC 3-tier Economy, Sleeper, and General Second Class.

2. Bandra Terminus – Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi Superfast Weekly Special (Train No. 02200/02199)

Schedule: March 5 to March 28, 2026

Major Stops: Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Gwalior, and others.

Coaches: AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, AC 3-tier Economy, Sleeper, and General Second Class.

Railway officials said these special trains have been arranged to ensure a comfortable journey for passengers during the festive season.