 MP News: Special Trains To Manage Passenger Rush During Holi; Check List
Western Railway will run special trains via Ratlam Division during the Holi festival to manage increased passenger traffic. The Bandra–Subedarganj Superfast Weekly Special (Mar 3–31) and Bandra–Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi Superfast Weekly Special (Mar 5–28) will halt at major stations including Ratlam, Surat, Ujjain, and Gwalior.

Updated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Special Trains To Manage Passenger Rush During Holi

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway has announced the operation of special trains passing through the Ratlam Division to manage the additional passenger rush during the Holi festival.

1. Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj Superfast Weekly Special (Train No. 04126/04125)

Schedule: March 3 to March 31, 2026

Bandra to Subedarganj (Train No. 04126): Departs Bandra Terminus every Tuesday at 11:15 AM, reaches Ratlam at 9:25 PM, and arrives at Subedarganj at 5:00 PM the next day.

Return (Train No. 04125): Departs Subedarganj every Monday at 5:20 AM, halts at Ratlam at 9:45 PM, and reaches Bandra Terminus at 9:30 AM the following day.

Major Stops: Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Agra Idgah, and others.

Coaches: AC 3-tier Economy, Sleeper, and General Second Class.

2. Bandra Terminus – Veerangana Laxmibai Jhansi Superfast Weekly Special (Train No. 02200/02199)

Schedule: March 5 to March 28, 2026

Major Stops: Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Gwalior, and others.

Coaches: AC 2-tier, AC 3-tier, AC 3-tier Economy, Sleeper, and General Second Class.

Railway officials said these special trains have been arranged to ensure a comfortable journey for passengers during the festive season.

