 MP News: Nimar Child Protection System Near Collapse; Only Recognised Adoption Agency In Khandwa Faces Shutdown Amid Funding Crisis
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Nimar Child Protection System Near Collapse; Only Recognised Adoption Agency In Khandwa Faces Shutdown Amid Funding Crisis

MP News: Nimar Child Protection System Near Collapse; Only Recognised Adoption Agency In Khandwa Faces Shutdown Amid Funding Crisis

The child protection framework across the Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh is facing a severe crisis, with no permanent government-run shelter homes and the only recognised Special Adoption Agency struggling due to lack of funds, raising concerns over trafficking risks and children’s safety.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Nimar Child Protection System Near Collapse; Only Recognised Adoption Agency In Khandwa Faces Shutdown Amid Funding Crisis |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): The Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh, including Khandwa, Khargone, Burhanpur, Harda and Barwani districts, is facing a serious child protection crisis.

Due to its connectivity through a major railway junction and the Mumbai–Hyderabad highway, the region remains highly vulnerable to child trafficking, missing children and abandoned minors.

Shiv Sena leader Ganesh Bhawsar alleged that despite this situation, there is still no permanent and adequate government-run boys’ or girls’ shelter homes across these districts.

He will be submitting a written complaint about the case to CM Mohan Yadav on Saturday, during his visit to the region.

FPJ Shorts
Jaahnavi Kandula Case: Father Dies Days Before $29 Million US Settlement Announcement
Jaahnavi Kandula Case: Father Dies Days Before $29 Million US Settlement Announcement
'India Won World Cup': Virender Sehwag Shares Interesting Fact After Zimbabwe Hands Australia Their Biggest Upset In ICC T20 WC26
'India Won World Cup': Virender Sehwag Shares Interesting Fact After Zimbabwe Hands Australia Their Biggest Upset In ICC T20 WC26
Maharashtra Rolls Out Statewide Palliative Care Programme
Maharashtra Rolls Out Statewide Palliative Care Programme
CJI Office Received 8,630 Complaints Against Sitting Judges In 10 Years, Govt Tells Lok Sabha
CJI Office Received 8,630 Complaints Against Sitting Judges In 10 Years, Govt Tells Lok Sabha

Rescued children are often placed in temporary arrangements or shifted to other districts, affecting their rehabilitation process and compromising their safety.

In this challenging environment, Sahaj Samagam Foundation in Khandwa functions as the only recognised Special Adoption Agency (SAA) in the entire Nimar region.

The agency provides shelter, care and legal adoption services for orphaned, abandoned and legally free children from one day to six years of age.

The foundation, which also operates the Kilkari Shishu Grah, has reportedly facilitated one of the highest numbers of adoptions among institutions across 52 districts of the state.

However, it has been running entirely on its own financial resources since receiving recognition in May 2022.

Despite submitting audited financial records through the district administration, the organisation was informed that no separate government fund is currently available for orphanage operations. Due to which this Grah will also be shut down soon.

A proposal seeking financial assistance is pending before the Project Approval Board (PAB) in Delhi. Public representatives urged the Women and Child Development Department to prioritise the matter.

Read Also
Indore News: Bajrang Dal Barges In Valentine's Party At NMIMS, Creates Ruckus, Vandalises Campus;...
article-image

State Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria has assured that the proposal will be placed before the board as per Government of India guidelines, but final approval remains pending.

With no stable funding and no alternative government homes established after the closure of previous facilities, the region’s only structured child protection system now stands on the brink of shutdown, raising urgent concerns over children’s constitutional rights and safety.

Read Also
Indore News: Missing Since Feb 10, 25-Year-Old MBA Student Found Dead, Naked At Classmate's Flat
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Nimar Child Protection System Near Collapse; Only Recognised Adoption Agency In Khandwa...
MP News: Nimar Child Protection System Near Collapse; Only Recognised Adoption Agency In Khandwa...
Bhopal News: No Professor Posts In Pediatrics, Toxicology At Government Ayurvedic Colleges In MP
Bhopal News: No Professor Posts In Pediatrics, Toxicology At Government Ayurvedic Colleges In MP
Bhopal News: Mounting Garbage Heaps Spark Dog Bite Fear
Bhopal News: Mounting Garbage Heaps Spark Dog Bite Fear
MP News: 9-Year-Old Critically Ill Boy Writes Letter With 'Blood' To Jyotiraditya Scindia, Accuses...
MP News: 9-Year-Old Critically Ill Boy Writes Letter With 'Blood' To Jyotiraditya Scindia, Accuses...
MP News: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Heart Attack During Shiva Mahapurana Recital In Dabra
MP News: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Heart Attack During Shiva Mahapurana Recital In Dabra