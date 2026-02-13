Indore News: Protest Over Valentines Day Event At NMIMS; Event Stopped |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed at NMIMS, which is located in Gandhinagar area, on Thursday as a large number of activists from a Hindu outfit arrived on the campus protesting against an alleged “obscene” event organised in the name of Valentine’s Day.

Following the protest, police reached the spot and directed the institute administration to stop the programme immediately. On enquiry, it was learnt that the institute had not taken permission for the event. It will be served a show cause notice.

According to Bajrang Dal member Tannu Sharma, an event titled “Bake Sale” was organised at the NMIMS campus on Thursday. He alleged that a large number of Hindu girls and youths from other communities were present at the event, which he claimed was against the Indian culture.

On receiving information about the programme, Bajrang Dal members armed with sticks reached the campus and expressed their annoyance with the institute authorities for holding such obscene event.

The outfit alleged that obscenity was being promoted under the guise of the event.

Upon receiving information, police from Gandhinagar police station arrived at the institute, stopped the programme and attempted to pacify the protesting activists. However, the protesters remained adamant about their demand to take action against the NMIMS management for holding the indecent event.

Deputy commissioner of police Krishan Lalchandani said that members of a Hindu organisation had entered the college premises, where incidents of vandalism and sloganeering were reported. Police from two stations were deployed immediately. Students were safely escorted out of the campus and efforts were made to counsel the protesters.

The DCP further stated that prior information about the event had not been given to the police or administration. A notice will be issued in this regard, and an inquiry will be conducted. He added that those involved in vandalism will be identified through CCTV footage and appropriate legal action will be taken.