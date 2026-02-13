 Indore News: Protest Over Valentines Day Event At NMIMS; Event Stopped
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Protest Over Valentines Day Event At NMIMS; Event Stopped

Indore News: Protest Over Valentines Day Event At NMIMS; Event Stopped

Tension gripped the NMIMS campus in Gandhinagar on Thursday after members of a Hindu outfit protested against an alleged “obscene” Valentine’s Day event titled “Bake Sale.” The activists entered the premises, raised slogans and reportedly vandalised property. Police from Gandhinagar station reached the spot, stopped the programme and escorted students to safety.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Protest Over Valentines Day Event At NMIMS; Event Stopped |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed at NMIMS, which is located in Gandhinagar area, on Thursday as a large number of activists from a Hindu outfit arrived on the campus protesting against an alleged “obscene” event organised in the name of Valentine’s Day.

Following the protest, police reached the spot and directed the institute administration to stop the programme immediately. On enquiry, it was learnt that the institute had not taken permission for the event. It will be served a show cause notice.

According to Bajrang Dal member Tannu Sharma, an event titled “Bake Sale” was organised at the NMIMS campus on Thursday. He alleged that a large number of Hindu girls and youths from other communities were present at the event, which he claimed was against the Indian culture.

On receiving information about the programme, Bajrang Dal members armed with sticks reached the campus and expressed their annoyance with the institute authorities for holding such obscene event.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai District Annual Plan 2026–27 Gets ₹813 Crore Approval
Mumbai District Annual Plan 2026–27 Gets ₹813 Crore Approval
State Consumer Commission Orders HP Employees’ Credit Society To Refund ₹9 Lakh With Interest, Awards ₹5 Lakh Compensation To Retired HPCL Employee
State Consumer Commission Orders HP Employees’ Credit Society To Refund ₹9 Lakh With Interest, Awards ₹5 Lakh Compensation To Retired HPCL Employee
'Usman Tariq Ke Saamne Kya Karenge...': Netizens Worried Ahead Of IND VS PAK After Namibia's Erasmus Takes 4-Fer In Delhi
'Usman Tariq Ke Saamne Kya Karenge...': Netizens Worried Ahead Of IND VS PAK After Namibia's Erasmus Takes 4-Fer In Delhi
Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet On 18 February For Ramadan Moon Sighting
Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee To Meet On 18 February For Ramadan Moon Sighting

The outfit alleged that obscenity was being promoted under the guise of the event.

Upon receiving information, police from Gandhinagar police station arrived at the institute, stopped the programme and attempted to pacify the protesting activists. However, the protesters remained adamant about their demand to take action against the NMIMS management for holding the indecent event.

Deputy commissioner of police Krishan Lalchandani said that members of a Hindu organisation had entered the college premises, where incidents of vandalism and sloganeering were reported. Police from two stations were deployed immediately. Students were safely escorted out of the campus and efforts were made to counsel the protesters.

Read Also
Indore News: Survey Begins For Metro’s Revised Underground Route; Elevated Corridor Nears...
article-image

The DCP further stated that prior information about the event had not been given to the police or administration. A notice will be issued in this regard, and an inquiry will be conducted. He added that those involved in vandalism will be identified through CCTV footage and appropriate legal action will be taken.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Protest Over Valentines Day Event At NMIMS; Event Stopped
Indore News: Protest Over Valentines Day Event At NMIMS; Event Stopped
Indore News: Survey Begins For Metro’s Revised Underground Route; Elevated Corridor Nears...
Indore News: Survey Begins For Metro’s Revised Underground Route; Elevated Corridor Nears...
MP News: Centre’s Green Light For Railway Gauge Conversion Project In Ratlam
MP News: Centre’s Green Light For Railway Gauge Conversion Project In Ratlam
MP News: Over 600 Government Employees In Ratlam Join Nationwide Strike Against Labour Laws
MP News: Over 600 Government Employees In Ratlam Join Nationwide Strike Against Labour Laws
MP News: Woman Accuses Uttam Swami Of Rape, Demands Security; Accused Calls It ‘An Attack On...
MP News: Woman Accuses Uttam Swami Of Rape, Demands Security; Accused Calls It ‘An Attack On...