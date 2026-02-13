 Indore News: Survey Begins For Metro’s Revised Underground Route; Elevated Corridor Nears Completion
Indore News: Survey Begins For Metro’s Revised Underground Route; Elevated Corridor Nears Completion

The Metro Corporation has awarded a ₹2,200 crore contract for the underground stretch from MG Road to the Airport. Underground stations are planned at Regal Square, Bada Ganpati and the Airport, though cabinet approval for the revised route is pending. Passenger operations on the 17-km elevated stretch are expected to begin within three to four months after safety certification.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 12:12 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Survey Begins For Metro’s Revised Underground Route; Elevated Corridor Nears Completion | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While construction of the elevated Metro corridor from Gandhi Nagar to Khajrana Square is progressing steadily, work has also begun on surveying the revised underground route extending from Khajrana to Palasia, MG Road, Rajwada, Bada Ganpati and up to the Airport.

The Metro Corporation has already awarded a contract worth Rs 2,200 crore for the underground stretch from MG Road to the Airport. Preparations are underway for building underground stations at key locations including Regal Square, Bada Ganpati and the Airport. However, the proposal for the route modification has not yet been placed before the state cabinet for formal approval.

On the elevated section, Metro authorities are gearing up to commence passenger operations on the 17-km stretch within the next three to four months. Several successful trial runs have already been conducted.

A team from Delhi will inspect safety standards, and passenger services will begin only after certification. Currently, passenger services have started on a 6-km stretch between Gandhi Nagar and TCS Square, though ridership remains low. A mega block was recently announced to complete work on 16 stations between TCS Square and Radisson Square.The underground corridor beyond Khajrana is expected to take more time.

