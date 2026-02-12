MP News: Woman Accuses Uttam Swami Of Rape, Demands Security; Accused Calls It ‘An Attack On Sanatan Dharma’

MP News: Woman Accuses Uttam Swami Of Rape, Demands Security; An Attack On Sanatan Dharma, Says Swami |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman has made allegations of rape against the religious Guru, Uttam Swami. Reacting to the allegations, Uttam Swami said it was an attack on Sanatan Dharma and a conspiracy to defame him.

The woman sent a complaint to the deputy commissioner of police, Delhi, through an e-mail.

Uttam Swami has political importance. These days, his religious preaching is underway in Jabalpur.

The woman has sought security from the police, saying her life was in danger.

She wrote to the police that Uttam Swami had sexually exploited her by taking her to different places.

Besides raping the woman, he cheated her, and breached her trust. The woman wrote that she was in the process of lodging a formal complaint against Swami who had many followers.

The woman further wrote that after Swami had come to know that a complaint would be lodged against him, she began to receive threat calls.

The purpose of such calls is to prevent her from lodging a complaint. Because Swami is a religious Guru, he is powerful, and there are chances of his destroying the evidence, the woman wrote.

He is well-equipped with resources and can monitor her movements, so she is feeling insecure.

The woman has kept her identity secret and demanded security. After the woman s allegations, Congress leader KK Mishra took the government to task.

On one hand, the government seeks evidence from Shankaracharya. On the other hand, the BJP leaders bow down their heads at the Durbar of such religious preachers, Mishra said, adding that now, it is to be seen what action government takes in the case.

Close connections with MP

Uttam Swami was born at Amarawati in Maharashtra. He has an Ashram at Banswara in Rajasthan.

He has another Ashram in Salkanpur, MP, too. He has close connections with many people in MP, where the religious Guru has been active for 20 years. He is seen with many leaders of the BJP and the RSS. A few days ago, he met some senior leaders of the Congress, too.