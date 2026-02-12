 Indore News: Bizman Attempts Suicide Over Alleged Harassment By Money Lenders
HomeIndoreIndore News: Bizman Attempts Suicide Over Alleged Harassment By Money Lenders

Indore News: Bizman Attempts Suicide Over Alleged Harassment By Money Lenders

A businessman, Mohammad Mohsin, allegedly attempted suicide in Indore’s Chandan Nagar area after claiming harassment by money lenders. In a video posted online, he alleged borrowing ₹10 lakh in 2023-24 but paying ₹75 lakh, with weekly interest of ₹65,000. He accused lenders of withholding property papers and blank cheques. Police are investigating the allegations.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman attempted to commit suicide after being allegedly harassed by money lenders in the Chandan Nagar police station area on Wednesday.

Before consuming a poisonous substance, the victim, identified as Mohammad Mohsin, uploaded a video on social media where he leveled allegations of high interest rate against three individuals, holding them responsible for his decision to end his life.

In the viral video, Mohsin said that during the year 2023-24, he had borrowed approximately Rs 10 lakh for his business from Mohammad Aslam, his son Akram and Shakeel. He alleged that he was being charged a weekly interest of Rs 65,000. Despite having already paid back nearly Rs 75 lakh against the original Rs 10 lakh loan, Mohsin claimed the money lenders refused to return his house registry and nearly 30 blank cheques, continuing to harass him for more money.

Upon seeing the video, his family rushed him to a private hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. DCP Krishna Lalchandani said that the police have secured the video evidence and are currently investigating the allegation.

article-image

"We are in the process of taking statements from the other party as well and if the allegations of illegal money lending and harassment are proven, strict legal action will be taken against the accused" the DCP said.

Follow us on

