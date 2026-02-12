MP News: 'Ye Nayi Congress Hai' MLA Arif Masood Warns Inactive Party Leaders Of Action, Says ‘Work Or Stay Home’-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA Arif Masood strongly warned members of his own party during a public programme in Burhanpur on Thursday.

He openly cautioned senior leaders, who are not actively participating in public programmes and rallies, of dismissal. Speaking from the stage, Masood said that leaders who fail to support party workers and do not fight for public issues will be permanently removed from active roles.

Addressing party members and supporters, Masood said the Congress cannot move forward if its own leaders remain absent from ground work.

He stressed that those who do not join workers or raise people’s problems have no place in the organisation. He clearly warned, “Ye nayi daur ki Congress hai… agar aap saath nahi khade honge toh aapko permanent ghar bitha denge.”

Watch the video below :

He also urged leaders and workers not to weaken the party by internal fights or misunderstandings. “Aap aur hum aapas mein baat karke apne aap ko kamzor mat kariye,” he said, asking everyone to stay united and focused on public welfare.

Masood added that common people are not responsible for problems, but politics creates trouble. “Gadbad janta nahi karti, gadbad siyasat karti hai,” he said, blaming poor political practices for confusion and lack of progress.

The MLA further told party leaders not to be afraid of the BJP. He said fear of the rival party is stopping some leaders from working properly.

According to him, Congress members must stay brave, work among the people, and strongly raise issues related to the public.

His speech seemed direct, and many workers present at the event supported his words. They said the party needs more active leadership at the ground level.

His remarks are being seen as both a warning and a push for unity, making it clear that only those who work for the party and the people will be given importance in this “new Congress.”