 Madhya Pradesh High Court Directs State Govt To Frame Policy For Revival Of Reservoirs Amid Water Scarcity
Madhya Pradesh High Court Directs State Govt To Frame Policy For Revival Of Reservoirs Amid Water Scarcity

The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the State to frame a policy for revival of reservoirs amid water scarcity in Barwani district. Hearing a PIL, the Court noted no existing scheme for restoring wells and ponds. It ordered the Principal Secretary to convene a meeting within one month and submit a compliance report.

Thursday, February 12, 2026
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking note of water scarcity in Chikalkuawadi village and adjoining areas of Block Pati in Barwani district, Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the State to initiate steps for framing a policy for revival of reservoirs across the State.

The direction was issued by a Division Bench comprising Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla and Justice Alok Awasthi on a public interest litigation registered on the basis of a news report in May, 2024, regarding acute water scarcity in the affected villages.

Advocate Manish Kumar Vijaywargiya appeared as Amicus Curiae, while Deputy Advocate General Sudeep Bhargava represented the respondent/State.

During earlier proceedings on October 13, 2025, the HC had asked the additional advocate general to obtain instructions from the State government as to whether there was any plan or scheme for revival of dead wells, bawadies, construction of ponds, talab, etc, on government land by any department or Jal Nigam to have an alternate source of water.

On January 15, 2026, the State, on instructions, submitted that no such plan or scheme presently exists for revival of such reservoirs. However, it informed the HC that a letter has been written to the government to form a scheme on the lines prevailing at Piplantri village in Rajasthan for revival of such reservoirs. The State sought time to place the said communication on record. A copy of the letter, addressed to all the commissioners and collectors of the State, has been filed along with the reply.

After hearing learned counsel for the parties and considering the communication placed on record, the HC directed the principal secretary (revenue), to hold a meeting of all the commissioners and collectors, either physically or through video conferencing, in order to frame a policy in the State for revival of reservoirs.

The Bench expressed expectation that the aforesaid meeting shall be conducted within a period of one month from the date of the order and that a report be filed before the HC through the office of the advocate general.

The HC further directed that in the said meeting, the suggestions submitted by the Amicus Curiae and the deputy advocate general shall also be placed for consideration.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on March 16, 2026

